Nikkatsu Picks up Shinya Tsukamoto’s Venice-Bound ‘Killing’

By

Japan Correspondent

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Kaiju Theater

Japanese studio and distributor, Nikkatsu has acquired world sales rights for “Killing,” a period drama film by cult favorite Shinya Tsukamoto, company sources have confirmed.

The film, previously known as “Killing Zan,” has been selected to appear in competition at next month’s Venice festival. Tsukamoto has been invited to the festival four times before, most recently in 2014 for his WWII film “Fires on the Plain.”

As previously announced, the film stars Sosuke Ikematsu (“Shoplifters”) as a masterless samurai in mid-19th century Japan. Yu Aoi (“Birds Without Names”) co-stars as a peasant girl from the same farming village as the hero.

Tsukamoto serves as director, scriptwriter, cameraman and editor. Tsukamoto’s company Kaiju Theater produced the film. Shin Nippon Eigasha will release “Killing” in Japan on Nov. 24.

Tsukamoto is best known for his genre films, with his first “Tetsuo” in 1991. “Killing” is his first period piece. He has often appeared as an actor in the films of other director, including a turn as a peasant village leader in Martin Scorsese’s “Silence.”

Earlier this week, Venice unveiled its Critics’ Week and Venice Days sections, as well as a lifetime achievement award for British actress Vanessa Redgrave. The premium festival is expected to unveil its official selection later Wednesday.

Popular on Variety

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

  • Keri Russell

    'Star Wars: Episode IX' Eyes Keri Russell

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

More Film

  • Venice Festival: Nikkatsu Picks up Shinya

    Nikkatsu Picks up Shinya Tsukamoto’s Venice-Bound ‘Killing’

    Japanese studio and distributor, Nikkatsu has acquired world sales rights for “Killing,” a period drama film by cult favorite Shinya Tsukamoto, company sources have confirmed. The film, previously known as “Killing Zan,” has been selected to appear in competition at next month’s Venice festival. Tsukamoto has been invited to the festival four times before, most […]

  • Our House Review

    Film Review: 'Our House'

    Japanese studio and distributor, Nikkatsu has acquired world sales rights for “Killing,” a period drama film by cult favorite Shinya Tsukamoto, company sources have confirmed. The film, previously known as “Killing Zan,” has been selected to appear in competition at next month’s Venice festival. Tsukamoto has been invited to the festival four times before, most […]

  • Sam Richardson'TAG' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    Film News Roundup: Sam Richardson Joins Melissa McCarthy's 'Superintelligence'

    Japanese studio and distributor, Nikkatsu has acquired world sales rights for “Killing,” a period drama film by cult favorite Shinya Tsukamoto, company sources have confirmed. The film, previously known as “Killing Zan,” has been selected to appear in competition at next month’s Venice festival. Tsukamoto has been invited to the festival four times before, most […]

  • Gary Oldman

    Gary Oldman to Star Opposite Amy Adams' Thriller 'Woman in the Window'

    Japanese studio and distributor, Nikkatsu has acquired world sales rights for “Killing,” a period drama film by cult favorite Shinya Tsukamoto, company sources have confirmed. The film, previously known as “Killing Zan,” has been selected to appear in competition at next month’s Venice festival. Tsukamoto has been invited to the festival four times before, most […]

  • Kelly Macdonald on 'Puzzle' and the

    Kelly Macdonald Talks 'Puzzle' and the Power of Silence

    Japanese studio and distributor, Nikkatsu has acquired world sales rights for “Killing,” a period drama film by cult favorite Shinya Tsukamoto, company sources have confirmed. The film, previously known as “Killing Zan,” has been selected to appear in competition at next month’s Venice festival. Tsukamoto has been invited to the festival four times before, most […]

  • Eliza Scanlen Little Women

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes 'Sharp Objects' Breakout Eliza Scanlen (EXCLUSIVE)

    Japanese studio and distributor, Nikkatsu has acquired world sales rights for “Killing,” a period drama film by cult favorite Shinya Tsukamoto, company sources have confirmed. The film, previously known as “Killing Zan,” has been selected to appear in competition at next month’s Venice festival. Tsukamoto has been invited to the festival four times before, most […]

  • Dan Stevens'Legion' TV show premiere, Arrivals,

    Dan Stevens Joins Harrison Ford in 'Call of the Wild' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Japanese studio and distributor, Nikkatsu has acquired world sales rights for “Killing,” a period drama film by cult favorite Shinya Tsukamoto, company sources have confirmed. The film, previously known as “Killing Zan,” has been selected to appear in competition at next month’s Venice festival. Tsukamoto has been invited to the festival four times before, most […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad