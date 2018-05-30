Korea’s NAFF Project Market Unveils Genre Picks

CREDIT: Courtesy of NAFF

“Ong Bak” producer and director Prachya Pinkaew will line up with Singapore’s Sam Loh (“Siew Lup”), Malaysia’s Woo Ming Jin (“The Tiger Factory”) and South Korean genre specialist Oh In-chun (“The DMZ”) to pitch their genre movie projects at July’s Network of Asian Fantastic Films.

A five-day project market, NAFF has selected 25 projects from 19 territories to be presented to potential investors and co-producers. Outstanding projects will receive cash awards and post-production support totalling $33,000 (KRW 36 million).

NAFF is part of South Korea’s biggest genre film festival, the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (BiFan). It runs July 14-18, 2018.

Korean projects include Kim Soo-young’s fantasy horror thriller “Superpower Girl,” Jeon In-hwan’s parallel universe fantasy “Remember Spring,” Lim Jin-seung’s fantasy black comedy “Autumn Man” and Oh’s “Night at the Evil Gallery.”

From elsewhere in Asia, Loh will pitch omnibus ghost story “Hell Hole,” Woo will pitch “Siri” and Thailand’s Pinkaew pitch “2701 First Love” for Nuttakorn Trivittayakorn to direct.

The market turns its Project Spotlight on India, and presents four projects from the country. Among them is “The Ordeal,” a film adaptation of Henry James’ novel, “The Turn of the Screw.” Non-Asian selections include Norway’s “The Nightmare,” Finland’s “Red Snow” and Argentina-Brazil-Bolivia co-production “The Eternal White.”

