×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Mrinal Sen, Veteran Indian Director, Dies at 95

By

Naman's Most Recent Stories

View All
Editorial use only. No book cover usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Scarabee/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock (5858735a)Mrinal SenGenesis - 1986Director: Mrnal SenScarabee FilmsINDIA/FRANCE/BELGIUM/SWITZERLANDOn/Off Set
CREDIT: Scarabee/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Legendary Indian filmmaker, Mrinal Sen died of a cardiac failure in Kolkata on Sunday. He was 95.

Sen was born in 1923 in Faridpur, British India (now Bangladesh). He debuted in 1955 with “Raat Bhore” and found local acclaim with “Neel Akasher Neechey” (1959) and “Baishey Shravana” (1960). He won India’s national awards for best film and director for “Bhuvan Shome” (1969).

Along with his contemporaries Satyajit Ray and Ritwik Ghatak, Sen was part of a troika of directors from the Eastern Indian state of Bengal that put Indian cinema on the global stage. During a tumultuous time in Bengal politics in the late 1960s and early 1970s, Sen and Ray both made Calcutta trilogies, with Sen choosing to be overtly political with “Interview,” “Calcutta 71” and “Padatik.” Ray took the humanist approach with “Pratidwandi,” “Seemabaddha” and “Jana Aranya.”

In 1981, Sen won three awards at Berlin for “Akaler Sandhane.” He had earlier won Berlin awards for “Chorus” in 1975 and “Parashuram” in1979. At Cannes, “Ek Din Pratidin,” “Kharij” and “Genesis” were up for the Palme d’Or in 1980, 1983 and 1986 respectively, with “Kharij” winning a jury prize.

Sen’s last film was 2002’s “Aamaar Bhuvan,” which won best director at Cairo and best actress for Nandita Das. Sen’s son Kunal survives him.

Ram Nath Kovind, the President of India, tweeted: “Sad to learn of the passing of acclaimed film-maker Mrinal Sen. From Bhuvan Shome to the Calcutta trilogy, his penetrating and sensitive portrayal of social realities made him a fine chronicler of our times. A loss to Bengal, to India and to the world of cinema.”

Popular on Variety

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Says Moms Will See 'Bird Box' and Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

More Film

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Mrinal Sen, Veteran Indian Director, Dies at 95

    Legendary Indian filmmaker, Mrinal Sen died of a cardiac failure in Kolkata on Sunday. He was 95. Sen was born in 1923 in Faridpur, British India (now Bangladesh). He debuted in 1955 with “Raat Bhore” and found local acclaim with “Neel Akasher Neechey” (1959) and “Baishey Shravana” (1960). He won India’s national awards for best [...]

  • Basketball Comedy ‘Uncle Drew’ Nets China

    Basketball Comedy ‘Uncle Drew’ Nets China Theatrical Release

    American sports comedy, “Uncle Drew” has netted itself a theatrical release in mainland China, where basketball is a major sport. It will be released in Chinese cinemas on Jan. 11, 2019. Starring hoops legend Kyrie Irving in the title role, the film delivers a story about a team of old-time ball players who pull together [...]

  • Black Panther

    Oscars: What Each Possible 2018 Best Picture Winner Would Mean

    One of the many fun things about the Academy Awards race is that it’s an animal that mutates — the mutations being shifts in perception, which have a way of turning into reality. This is supposed to be the winner, and then that suddenly zooms ahead, creating a momentum of expectation that becomes self-fulfilling. (Or [...]

  • Ringo Lam 'Hong Kong Panorama' press

    Hong Kong Director Ringo Lam Dies at 63

    Hong Kong-born action director Ringo Lam, who directed the influential crime film “City on Fire,” has died. Hong Kong media outlets reported the director, who was born Lin Lingdong, was found unresponsive in bed on Saturday by his wife. He was 63. The 1986 “City on Fire” is considered a landmark film about Hong Kong [...]

  • Lady Gaga Kicks Off a Very

    Concert Review: Lady Gaga Kicks Off a Very Good Romance With Vegas

    Some Oscar campaigns are way better than others. Mind you, it’s probably just the luck of the clock that “Lady Gaga Enigma,” the highly spectacular, long-in-the-works show that opened Friday night in Las Vegas, happens to be kicking off in the heart of awards season. Gaga did blurt out toward the close of opening night [...]

  • Aquaman

    'Aquaman,' 'Mary Poppins Returns' Power Year-End North American Box Office

    Powerful holdovers “Aquaman” and “Mary Poppins Returns” are leading the way as the 2018 domestic box office finishes the year on a record-setting note. “Aquaman” will repeat as the winner of the final weekend of the year with about $52 million at 4,125 North American sites, according to Saturday estimates. That’s a smallish decline of [...]

  • Aquaman

    Box Office: 'Aquaman' Rising to $53 Million in Second Weekend in North America

    Showing strong staying power, the second frame of “Aquaman” is dominating North American moviegoing with about $53 million in the final weekend of 2018, early estimates showed on Friday. The Warner Bros. tentpole, starring Jason Momoa, took in $137 million domestically at 4,125 locations in its first week. Should the estimate hold, “Aquaman” will decline [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad