You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Mostofa Sarwar Farooki’s ‘No Bed of Roses’ is Bangladesh Oscar Contender

By

Naman's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Jazz Multimedia

The Bangladesh Oscar Committee has selected Mostofa Sarwar Farooki’s “No Bed of Roses” (“Doob”) as the country’s entry to the Oscars foreign language category. The film follows a renowned filmmaker who creates a scandal in Bangladesh when he leaves his wife and marries his daughter’s classmate.

Indian actor Irrfan Khan stars in and co-produced the film that also stars Nusrat Imrose Tisha (“Ayesha”,) Parno Mittra (“Ahare Mon”,) and Rokeya Prachy (“Kingdom of Clay Subjects”).

The film premiered in competition at the 2017 Shanghai International Film Festival; and subsequently at the Moscow International Film Festival where it won the Kommersant Weekend Prize. It also played the El Gouna, Busan, Vancouver and Kolkata festivals.

“Roses” was initially banned in Bangladesh on the grounds that it might be based on a revered real-life author and filmmaker. The ban was eventually lifted and the film released in October 2017 in Bangladesh, France, India and Australia.

Variety reviewer, Maggie Lee wrote: “The film ponders the big existential questions of why happiness never lasts and whether loneliness is a preexisting human condition. Directed with an assured and graceful touch that evokes the elegiac tone of a requiem, Mostofa Sarwar Farooki proves he’s a singular voice in Bangladeshi cinema.”

“It’s a tough competition but let’s hope the film finds some love there,” Farooki told Variety. His previous films “Third Person Singular Number” and “Television” both represented the country.

Popular on Variety

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

More Film

  • Paulina García Set For ‘Happiness,’ From

    San Sebastian: ‘Gloria’s’ Paulina García to Star in ‘Happiness’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Bangladesh Oscar Committee has selected Mostofa Sarwar Farooki’s “No Bed of Roses” (“Doob”) as the country’s entry to the Oscars foreign language category. The film follows a renowned filmmaker who creates a scandal in Bangladesh when he leaves his wife and marries his daughter’s classmate. Indian actor Irrfan Khan stars in and co-produced the […]

  • Oscars: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki's 'Roses' Selected

    Mostofa Sarwar Farooki's 'No Bed of Roses' is Bangladesh Oscar Contender

    The Bangladesh Oscar Committee has selected Mostofa Sarwar Farooki’s “No Bed of Roses” (“Doob”) as the country’s entry to the Oscars foreign language category. The film follows a renowned filmmaker who creates a scandal in Bangladesh when he leaves his wife and marries his daughter’s classmate. Indian actor Irrfan Khan stars in and co-produced the […]

  • ECAM Incubator Documentary Project ‘The Garcias’

    A Look at ECAM Incubator Documentary Project ‘The Garcias’

    The Bangladesh Oscar Committee has selected Mostofa Sarwar Farooki’s “No Bed of Roses” (“Doob”) as the country’s entry to the Oscars foreign language category. The film follows a renowned filmmaker who creates a scandal in Bangladesh when he leaves his wife and marries his daughter’s classmate. Indian actor Irrfan Khan stars in and co-produced the […]

  • San Sebastian: Denmark's Snowglobe Boards 'Libertad'

    San Sebastian: Lastor Media, Avalon, Snowglobe Steer 'Libertad' (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Bangladesh Oscar Committee has selected Mostofa Sarwar Farooki’s “No Bed of Roses” (“Doob”) as the country’s entry to the Oscars foreign language category. The film follows a renowned filmmaker who creates a scandal in Bangladesh when he leaves his wife and marries his daughter’s classmate. Indian actor Irrfan Khan stars in and co-produced the […]

  • Emma Suarez'April's Daughter' photocall, 70th Cannes

    Inside Content Takes Emma Suárez Starrer ‘Josefina’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Bangladesh Oscar Committee has selected Mostofa Sarwar Farooki’s “No Bed of Roses” (“Doob”) as the country’s entry to the Oscars foreign language category. The film follows a renowned filmmaker who creates a scandal in Bangladesh when he leaves his wife and marries his daughter’s classmate. Indian actor Irrfan Khan stars in and co-produced the […]

  • ECAM Incubator’s Daniel Castro On Catfish

    ECAM Incubator Participant Daniel Castro On Catfish Comedy ‘Old Man In Love’

    The Bangladesh Oscar Committee has selected Mostofa Sarwar Farooki’s “No Bed of Roses” (“Doob”) as the country’s entry to the Oscars foreign language category. The film follows a renowned filmmaker who creates a scandal in Bangladesh when he leaves his wife and marries his daughter’s classmate. Indian actor Irrfan Khan stars in and co-produced the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad