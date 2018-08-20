Milt Barlow’s Asia Releasing Acquired by Tangren Cultural (EXCLUSIVE)

Brisbane-based Tangren Cultural Film Group has acquired multi-national Asia Releasing, a distributor and marketing firm specializing in handling Chinese films. Milt Barlow, industry veteran and Asia Releasing founder, will stay on as COO of Tangren.

Tangren has quickly built up a 60% box office market share for Chinese and Korean movies in Australia. It has recently released “Along With The Gods 1 & 2,” China’s Operation Red Sea and How Long Will I Love You. The company has a current slate of some 25-30 films for the next year, in Australia ,New Zealand , North America, and the U.K.

Asia Releasing expects to have a major presence at this year’s American Film Market in November. It will open a North American hub in Los Angeles in the first months of 2019 and is evaluating other markets.

Previously president and CEO of Village Roadshow Entertainment, Barlow was a co-founder and CEO of China Lion, which helped open up the market for contemporary Chinese films in English-speaking territories. Barlow was one of the pioneers of releasing day and date mainstream Chinese movies to Chinese diaspora audiences in the West. He released his first Chinee-language movie Ip Man in 2008 , in New Zealand.

“Milt’s experience in releasing Chinese and Asian product in the West is unparalleled. In the past decade he has released over 120 Chinese movies as well as assisting major studios such as Fox , Lionsgate and Sony with their Chinese release strategies in the West,” said Tangren, CEO Kristy Wang. “His guidance and experience will play a critical role in the continued expansion of Tangren to become the leading global distributor of Asian film.”

“The world of Asian film distribution in the West is undergoing a period of consolidation and enhancement as the business continues to grow. With Tangren’s approach of acquiring the best product available on a world wide basis and backing their films with extensive marketing , secured by well-resourced funding lines and staffing allowed me to take my passion for Asian film over the past 10 years to the next level.”