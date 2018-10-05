Michelle Yeoh, Kevin Tsujihara to be Honored At Asia Society U.S.-China Summit

Iconic actress, Michelle Yeoh (“Crazy Rich Asians,” “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”) is to be honored alongside Warner Bros chairman and CEO Kevin Tsujihara at the U .S.-China Entertainment Summit in Los Angeles later this month. Elizabeth Daley, dean and Steven J. Ross/Time Warner Professor at the USC School of Cinematic Arts, will also be honored.

To be held at the Skirball Cultural Center on Oct. 30, the summit conference comes at a time of ratcheted-up tensions between China and the U.S. and at a moment of profound change in the two country’s entertainment industry relations.

Other prominent speakers include Legendary East CEO, Wayne Jiang; “The Meg” director Jon Turteltaub; “Crazy Rich Asians” producer John Penotti; former Wanda executive Jack Gao; and Albert Cheng, COO and Co-Head of Television, Amazon Studios.

Chinese actress and director Eva Jin, producer Ben Ji, ICM partner Spencer Baumgarten, Warner Bros. executive Chantal Nong, Artist International Group CEO David Unger, super-agent Christina Chou, MPA Asia Pacific president Mike Ellis, and Twitch co-founder Kevin Lin, also join the line-up.

Related 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes 'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Michelle Yeoh Signs First-Look Deal With SK Global

Yeoh is being honored for her achievements as an actress, producer and writer. Tsujihara will be honored for his vision and leadership. Warner Bros. was recently involved in two Asia-significant movies “Crazy Rich Asians,” and “The Meg.” Daley is to be honored as an education pioneer.

“Michelle (Yeoh) outdid herself with her Oscar-worthy performance in ‘Crazy Rich Asians.’ We will undoubtedly look back on 2018 as a game-changing year for Asians and Asian-Americans because of Kevin Tsujihara and Warner Bros.,” said Janet Yang, chair of the Entertainment Summit. “Elizabeth Daley has steadily and brilliantly built a robust people-to-people relationship between China and the USC Cinema community that transcends anything Washington can do.”

The summit is organized in conjunction with the Beijing Film Academy and the China Onscreen Biennial, and with the support of organizations including the Los Angeles Chinese Film Festival and the Asian World Film Festival.