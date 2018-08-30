Michael Douglas’ Animal World’ Gets Central Asia Release (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Animal World Chinese film starring Michael Douglas
CREDIT: Courtesy of CMC Pictures

The U.K.’s Trinity Cine Asia will Thursday give a theatrical release to Chinese thriller “Animal World” across multiple territories in Central Asia. Starring Michael Douglas, alongside Li Yifeng and Zhou Dongyu, the film was released in China on June 28.

The film releases in Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan Thursday. Previously in August, it had theatrical releases in Russia and Ukraine on over 800 screens. International rights sales are handled by CMC Pictures.

Directed by Han Yan, and adapted from a Japanese manga, “Animal World” sees a man coerced into boarding a ship which is hosting a high stakes gambling party. It was set as the opening night film of the Shanghai International Film Festival in June.

“This is a game-changer for Trinity and the Cine Asia brand, which lays the path for future expansion and marks the start of a very exciting adventure,” said Cedric Behrel, co-founder and executive director of Trinity Cine Asia.

“The world is a much smaller place now compared to when we released our first film in the UK in 2006,” said Trinity Cine Asia’s co-founder and executive director Robin Grbich. “Through an alliance of fantastic partners we have built over the years we are now in a position to be more ambitious than ever before.”

The company, which aims for day-and-date releases of Chinese and other Asian titles says that it is currently acquiring a slate of Asian martial arts and action films, across both Western and Eastern Europe countries, in late 2018 and 2019.

Popular on Variety

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

More Film

  • Animal World Chinese film starring Michael

    Michael Douglas' Animal World' Gets Central Asia Release (EXCLUSIVE)

    The U.K.’s Trinity Cine Asia will Thursday give a theatrical release to Chinese thriller “Animal World” across multiple territories in Central Asia. Starring Michael Douglas, alongside Li Yifeng and Zhou Dongyu, the film was released in China on June 28. The film releases in Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan Thursday. Previously in August, […]

  • 'Graves Without a Name' Review: Rithy

    Venice Film Review: 'Graves Without a Name'

    The U.K.’s Trinity Cine Asia will Thursday give a theatrical release to Chinese thriller “Animal World” across multiple territories in Central Asia. Starring Michael Douglas, alongside Li Yifeng and Zhou Dongyu, the film was released in China on June 28. The film releases in Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan Thursday. Previously in August, […]

  • Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

    Film News Roundup: 'Fantastic Beasts' Sequel Is Fall's Most Anticipated Movie, Says Survey

    The U.K.’s Trinity Cine Asia will Thursday give a theatrical release to Chinese thriller “Animal World” across multiple territories in Central Asia. Starring Michael Douglas, alongside Li Yifeng and Zhou Dongyu, the film was released in China on June 28. The film releases in Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan Thursday. Previously in August, […]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick' Pushed Back to 2020, 'A Quiet Place' Sequel Dated

    The U.K.’s Trinity Cine Asia will Thursday give a theatrical release to Chinese thriller “Animal World” across multiple territories in Central Asia. Starring Michael Douglas, alongside Li Yifeng and Zhou Dongyu, the film was released in China on June 28. The film releases in Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan Thursday. Previously in August, […]

  • Alec Baldwin

    Alec Baldwin Drops Out of 'Joker' Movie

    The U.K.’s Trinity Cine Asia will Thursday give a theatrical release to Chinese thriller “Animal World” across multiple territories in Central Asia. Starring Michael Douglas, alongside Li Yifeng and Zhou Dongyu, the film was released in China on June 28. The film releases in Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan Thursday. Previously in August, […]

  • Zev Foreman

    Zev Foreman Joins Entertainment One as President of Film Production

    The U.K.’s Trinity Cine Asia will Thursday give a theatrical release to Chinese thriller “Animal World” across multiple territories in Central Asia. Starring Michael Douglas, alongside Li Yifeng and Zhou Dongyu, the film was released in China on June 28. The film releases in Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan Thursday. Previously in August, […]

  • Ryan Gosling'First Man' premiere and Opening

    Venice Blasts Off as 'First Man' Dazzles, Redgrave Charms

    The U.K.’s Trinity Cine Asia will Thursday give a theatrical release to Chinese thriller “Animal World” across multiple territories in Central Asia. Starring Michael Douglas, alongside Li Yifeng and Zhou Dongyu, the film was released in China on June 28. The film releases in Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan Thursday. Previously in August, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad