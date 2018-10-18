MeToo: Bollywood Takes Steps to Curb Sexual Harassment

With fresh allegations of sexual harassment emerging daily from all departments in Bollywood, industry bodies, including the Producers Guild of India, the Screen Writers Association, and the Cine & TV Artists Association, have set up committees to probe the harassment issue.

PGI members have been asked to implement India’s Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, if they hadn’t done so already. Specialized agencies will conduct workshops on best practices.

Leading studio, Yash Raj Films has terminated the services of Ashish Patil , who was VP of brand partnerships and talent management, and business and creative head of youth division Y-Films, after accusations against him.

, who was VP of brand partnerships and talent management, and business and creative head of youth division Y-Films, after accusations against him. Celebrity management agency, Kwan has asked founder Anirban Blah to step aside and is redistributing his stake in the company to the other partners.

to step aside and is redistributing his stake in the company to the other partners. The producers of “Housefull 4” have replaced director Sajid Khan with “Housefull 3” director Farhad Samji.

with “Housefull 3” director Farhad Samji. Filmmaker, Vinta Nanda has filed a police complaint against actor Alok Nath , who had earlier filed a defamation suit against her when she had accused him of harassment.

, who had earlier filed a defamation suit against her when she had accused him of harassment. Actress and model, Kate Sharma has filed a harassment complaint against veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai .

. The Indian Film & TV Directors Association has issued a show cause notice to filmmaker Vikas Bahl to explain his stance on a 2015 harassment allegation.

“We are not going to sit as judge and jury on these cases,” PGI president Siddharth Roy Kapur told Variety. “For that you’ve got the authorities, the courts, the police. You’ve got people who are supposed to be looking into things where there is an official complaint. But we want the unofficial complaints that are made within organizations to be dealt with effectively. If we focus on that, we’ll be able to do a lot of good.”