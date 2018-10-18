You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

#MeToo: Bollywood Takes Steps to Curb Sexual Harassment

By

Naman's Most Recent Stories

View All
MeToo Placeholder
CREDIT: Hanna Barczyk for Variety

With fresh allegations of sexual harassment emerging daily from all departments in Bollywood, industry bodies, including the Producers Guild of India, the Screen Writers Association, and the Cine & TV Artists Association, have set up committees to probe the harassment issue.

PGI members have been asked to implement India’s Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, if they hadn’t done so already. Specialized agencies will conduct workshops on best practices.

  • Leading studio, Yash Raj Films has terminated the services of Ashish Patil, who was VP of brand partnerships and talent management, and business and creative head of youth division Y-Films, after accusations against him.
  • Celebrity management agency, Kwan has asked founder Anirban Blah to step aside and is redistributing his stake in the company to the other partners.
  • The producers of “Housefull 4” have replaced director Sajid Khan with “Housefull 3” director Farhad Samji.
  • Filmmaker, Vinta Nanda has filed a police complaint against actor Alok Nath, who had earlier filed a defamation suit against her when she had accused him of harassment.
  • Actress and model, Kate Sharma has filed a harassment complaint against veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai.
  • The Indian Film & TV Directors Association has issued a show cause notice to filmmaker Vikas Bahl to explain his stance on a 2015 harassment allegation.

“We are not going to sit as judge and jury on these cases,” PGI president Siddharth Roy Kapur told Variety. “For that you’ve got the authorities, the courts, the police. You’ve got people who are supposed to be looking into things where there is an official complaint. But we want the unofficial complaints that are made within organizations to be dealt with effectively. If we focus on that, we’ll be able to do a lot of good.”

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More Film

  • MeToo Placeholder

    #MeToo: Bollywood Takes Steps to Curb Sexual Harassment

    With fresh allegations of sexual harassment emerging daily from all departments in Bollywood, industry bodies, including the Producers Guild of India, the Screen Writers Association, and the Cine & TV Artists Association, have set up committees to probe the harassment issue. PGI members have been asked to implement India’s Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace […]

  • avengers infinity war

    Germany Expands Rebate System for VFX Sector

    With fresh allegations of sexual harassment emerging daily from all departments in Bollywood, industry bodies, including the Producers Guild of India, the Screen Writers Association, and the Cine & TV Artists Association, have set up committees to probe the harassment issue. PGI members have been asked to implement India’s Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace […]

  • Nigerian Prince

    Film Review: 'Nigerian Prince'

    With fresh allegations of sexual harassment emerging daily from all departments in Bollywood, industry bodies, including the Producers Guild of India, the Screen Writers Association, and the Cine & TV Artists Association, have set up committees to probe the harassment issue. PGI members have been asked to implement India’s Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace […]

  • Jason Blum'Halloween' film premiere, Los Angeles,

    Jason Blum Says He's Meeting With Women Directors After Claiming 'There Aren't A Lot' (Watch)

    With fresh allegations of sexual harassment emerging daily from all departments in Bollywood, industry bodies, including the Producers Guild of India, the Screen Writers Association, and the Cine & TV Artists Association, have set up committees to probe the harassment issue. PGI members have been asked to implement India’s Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace […]

  • Director Mamoru Hosoda'Wolf Children' Press Conference,

    'Mirai' Filmmaker Mamoru Hosoda on Family, Imagination and Academy Invite

    With fresh allegations of sexual harassment emerging daily from all departments in Bollywood, industry bodies, including the Producers Guild of India, the Screen Writers Association, and the Cine & TV Artists Association, have set up committees to probe the harassment issue. PGI members have been asked to implement India’s Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace […]

  • High Voltage

    Film Review: 'High Voltage'

    With fresh allegations of sexual harassment emerging daily from all departments in Bollywood, industry bodies, including the Producers Guild of India, the Screen Writers Association, and the Cine & TV Artists Association, have set up committees to probe the harassment issue. PGI members have been asked to implement India’s Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad