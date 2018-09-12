Megan Fox to Appear in Korean War Movie ‘Jangsa-ri’

Leading South Korean production house, Taewon Entertainment has confirmed that Hollywood actress Megan Fox (“Transformers,” “Jennifer’s Body”) will appear in “Jangsa-ri 9.15” movie.

“Jangsa-ri” depicts the Jangsa landing operation during the Korean War in 1950. The landing was a key part of the Battle of Incheon, commanded by U.S. General, Douglas MacArthur. In 2016, Taewon previously produced “Operation Chromite,” another Korean War movie, starring Liam Neeson as MacArthur.

Fox will play Marguerite Higgins, a war correspondent for the New York Herald Tribune who covered the Korean War and called on the international community for assistance. With her book “War In Korea: The Report Of A Woman Combat Correspondent,” Higgins became in 1951 the first woman to win a Pulitzer Prize for Foreign Correspondence.

“Fox is very passionate about her role and has spent time studying Higgins and preparing visual concepts,” said a spokesperson for Taewon.

Alongside Fox, veteran Korean actor Kim Myung-min (“V.I.P.”) and rapper-turned-actor Choi Min-ho (“Illang: The Wolf Brigade”) of K-pop boyband Shinee will also appear in the movie. Kim will play a guerilla task force commander, while Choi’s role is as a low-ranking soldier. Set to start production in mid-October, “Jangsa-ri” will be co-directed by Kwak Kyung-taek (“Friend”) and John Lee (“Operation Chromite”).

