Macau’s Cinematic Heritage Showcased in Photo Exhibition

Macau’s architectural heritage is showcased in a new photographic exhibition, Experience Macao Cinematic Style. It is timed to coincide with the opening today of the 3rd edition of the International Film Festival and Awards Macao.

Organized by the Macao Government Tourism Office, the exhibition includes pictures taken by a 15-strong mix of professional photographers and key opinion leaders from neighboring Hong Kong. It includes a mix of stills photos, 360-degree images and drone photography.

Among the award-winning photographers are Kelvin Yuen, the 2015 National Geographic Photo Contest award-winner; Andy Yeung who came in second at the 2017 National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year, and Wilson Lee, one of the category winners at the Sony World Photography Awards 2015.

The exhibition will do its bit to stir film-tourism. It includes shots from the Chapel of Our Lady of Penha, seen in the Korean TV series “Princess Hours” (2006); the Guia Fortress, seen in the movie “Look for a Star” (2009); the Senado Square seen in the movie “Unbeatable” (2013); the Macau Tower seen in the movie “Return of the Cuckoo” (2015); and the Friendship Bridge portrayed in the movie “The Book of Love” (2016).

While known for its spectacular casinos and massive casino gambling business, Macau also boasts 22 ancient monuments and eight squares that are collectively included on UNESCO’s World Heritage List. The IFFAM runs Dec. 8-14, 2018.