Locarno: Visit Films Picks up Singapore’s ‘A Land Imagined’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All

U.S.-based Visit Films has picked up international sales rights to Yeo Siew Hua’s “A Land Imagined.” The Singaporean-Dutch-French picture has its premiere this week in main competition at the Locarno film festival in Switzerland.

A new generation of Singaporean film makers is enjoying ever greater prominence on the international festival circuit. Anthony Chen, Boo Junfeng, K Rajagopal and Kirsten Tan have delivered a string of contemporary films that range from social realist to the mildly whimsical.

Yeo’s “Imagined” appears to sit somewhere between detective drama and an intelligent probing of squeaky clean Singapore’s darker corners. The narrative involves a sleepless Singapore police investigator on the trail of a lonely construction worker from China who has gone missing at a land reclamation site.

Along the way, Yeo probes the city-state’s constant process of reconstruction and expansion through land formation, the question of who se grand plan this is, and the hot button topic of Singapore’s immigration policies. He places particular emphasis on the precarious living conditions of the workers who toil away, largely out of sight.

“I found it difficult to write about a group of people whose lives are so inextricably interwoven with mine, but yet so different from my own,” says Yeo. “It took me three years to research this topic from both the political and the human level – the migrant workers I interviewed, the company that employs them, the NGOs and activists who represent them and the government who must ultimately protect them.”

But, not satisfied with the academic, outsider point of view, Yeo went a step further and spent days and nights with the migrant construction workers, trying to understand how they imagined their place in Singapore society. Yeo’s next feature project, “Stranger Eyes” was part of the 2017 SEAFIC film lab in Thailand, and is currently in development.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More Film

  • Locarno: Visit Films Picks up Singapore's

    Locarno: Visit Films Picks up Singapore's 'A Land Imagined' (EXCLUSIVE)

    U.S.-based Visit Films has picked up international sales rights to Yeo Siew Hua’s “A Land Imagined.” The Singaporean-Dutch-French picture has its premiere this week in main competition at the Locarno film festival in Switzerland. A new generation of Singaporean film makers is enjoying ever greater prominence on the international festival circuit. Anthony Chen, Boo Junfeng, […]

  • Locarno: Films Boutique Picks Up Eva

    Locarno: Films Boutique Picks Up Eva Trobisch's 'All Good' (EXCLUSIVE)

    U.S.-based Visit Films has picked up international sales rights to Yeo Siew Hua’s “A Land Imagined.” The Singaporean-Dutch-French picture has its premiere this week in main competition at the Locarno film festival in Switzerland. A new generation of Singaporean film makers is enjoying ever greater prominence on the international festival circuit. Anthony Chen, Boo Junfeng, […]

  • Cinepolis Nabs All-Latin Am Rights to

    Cinepolis Nabs all-Latin American Rights to Mexican Remake of Colombian thriller, 'The Hidden Face’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    U.S.-based Visit Films has picked up international sales rights to Yeo Siew Hua’s “A Land Imagined.” The Singaporean-Dutch-French picture has its premiere this week in main competition at the Locarno film festival in Switzerland. A new generation of Singaporean film makers is enjoying ever greater prominence on the international festival circuit. Anthony Chen, Boo Junfeng, […]

  • Locarno: Contrast Film Enters High-End TV,

    Locarno: Contrast Film Preps First Swiss High-End TV Project, Sets Movie Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

    U.S.-based Visit Films has picked up international sales rights to Yeo Siew Hua’s “A Land Imagined.” The Singaporean-Dutch-French picture has its premiere this week in main competition at the Locarno film festival in Switzerland. A new generation of Singaporean film makers is enjoying ever greater prominence on the international festival circuit. Anthony Chen, Boo Junfeng, […]

  • Watch The First Trailer For Yona

    Watch the First Trailer for Yona Rozenkier’s ‘The Dive’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    U.S.-based Visit Films has picked up international sales rights to Yeo Siew Hua’s “A Land Imagined.” The Singaporean-Dutch-French picture has its premiere this week in main competition at the Locarno film festival in Switzerland. A new generation of Singaporean film makers is enjoying ever greater prominence on the international festival circuit. Anthony Chen, Boo Junfeng, […]

  • Exclusive First Look at Trailer for

    Exclusive First Look at Trailer for Locarno's '#Female Pleasure'

    U.S.-based Visit Films has picked up international sales rights to Yeo Siew Hua’s “A Land Imagined.” The Singaporean-Dutch-French picture has its premiere this week in main competition at the Locarno film festival in Switzerland. A new generation of Singaporean film makers is enjoying ever greater prominence on the international festival circuit. Anthony Chen, Boo Junfeng, […]

  • Freestyle Digital Buys Horror Movie 'Killer

    Film News Roundup: Freestyle Digital Buys Horror Movie 'Killer Kate!' for Halloween (EXCLUSIVE)

    U.S.-based Visit Films has picked up international sales rights to Yeo Siew Hua’s “A Land Imagined.” The Singaporean-Dutch-French picture has its premiere this week in main competition at the Locarno film festival in Switzerland. A new generation of Singaporean film makers is enjoying ever greater prominence on the international festival circuit. Anthony Chen, Boo Junfeng, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad