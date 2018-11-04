You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

AFM: Light Chaser Animation’s ‘Cats,’ ‘White Snake’ Sell For All Rights

Warner Bros. has boarded “White Snake,” a fantasy adventure story from China’s Light Chaser Animation Studios. The film is being represented in international markets by Hong Kong- and Paris-based All Rights Entertainment.

Warner is credited as a co-producer and has rights in China. The Hollywood studio is currently negotiating to take rights in other major territories. Directed by Amp Wong and Zhao Ji, the film is an adventure quest involving a snake and a snake hunter who is disguised as a human.

Light Chaser is the venture headed by Gary Wong, founder and former-CEO of Chinese video streaming site Tudou. The studio’s first feature “The Door Guardians” (aka “Little Door Gods”) was picked up by The Weinstein Company.

Its third feature, “Cats” (aka “Cats and Peachtopia”), is now doing strong sales business. The film about a kitten who dreams of adventure, had its international premiere earlier this year at the Annecy animation festival. It screens this week at the American Film Market.

“Cats” has been licensed to France’s KMBO, which is planning a 300-screen theatrical release on Dec. 12. In the U.S. the film has been licensed by Viva TV, which has a DirecTV deal and the two are planning a limited theatrical release in the first quarter of 2019. Other sales on “Cats” include deals with Italy’s Notorious Pictures, Phars Film for the Middle East and Mango for Vietnam.

Light Chaser’s second film, “Toys and Pets,” also handled by All Rights, is currently heading into theatrical release in territories including Spain, the Middle East and Turkey.

