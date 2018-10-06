Korea’s Finecut Nabs Sales Rights to ‘Diva’

Seoul-based independent sales house Finecut has picked up international sales right to mystery thriller “Diva.” Starring Shin Min-a (“The Naked Kitchen”) and Lee You-young (“Yourself and Yours”), the drama is currently in production.

Finecut also represents “Nailed,” “Second Life” and “Too Hot to Die.” “Nailed” and “Life” are making their world premieres in the Busan Festival’s Korean Cinema Today — Panorama and New Currents competition, respectively. “Too Hot” is Finecut’s market premiere title.

“Nailed,” Ha Yoon-jae’s feature debut, tells the story about a couple who intentionally damage car tires in an attempt to draw more customers to their auto shop. Director Park Young-ju’s feature debut, “Life,” is about a high school girl who tells lies to draw attention from her peers, only to find herself involved in a deadly mishap. Park’s short film “1 Kilogram” screened at the 2016 Cannes Cine Foundation.

“Too Hot” is a comedy directed by Park Jin-young. It revolves around three men whose joint suicide attempts take an unexpected turn when they welcome a woman into their group. After the market screenings in Busan, the film is set for an Oct. 18 theatrical release in Korea.

Finecut is also handling international sales of Hong Sang-soo’s “Hotel by the River,” Lee Chang-dong’s “Burning” and Shin Dong-seok’s feature debut, “Last Child.”