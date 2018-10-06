You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Korea’s Finecut Nabs Sales Rights to ‘Diva’

By

Sonia's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Finecut

Seoul-based independent sales house Finecut has picked up international sales right to mystery thriller “Diva.” Starring Shin Min-a (“The Naked Kitchen”) and Lee You-young (“Yourself and Yours”), the drama is currently in production.

Finecut also represents “Nailed,” “Second Life” and “Too Hot to Die.” “Nailed” and “Life” are making their world premieres in the Busan Festival’s Korean Cinema Today — Panorama and New Currents competition, respectively. “Too Hot” is Finecut’s market premiere title.

“Nailed,” Ha Yoon-jae’s feature debut, tells the story about a couple who intentionally damage car tires in an attempt to draw more customers to their auto shop. Director Park Young-ju’s feature debut, “Life,” is about a high school girl who tells lies to draw attention from her peers, only to find herself involved in a deadly mishap. Park’s short film “1 Kilogram” screened at the 2016 Cannes Cine Foundation.

“Too Hot” is a comedy directed by Park Jin-young. It revolves around three men whose joint suicide attempts take an unexpected turn when they welcome a woman into their group. After the market screenings in Busan, the film is set for an Oct. 18 theatrical release in Korea.

Finecut is also handling international sales of Hong Sang-soo’s “Hotel by the River,” Lee Chang-dong’s “Burning” and Shin Dong-seok’s feature debut, “Last Child.”

Popular on Variety

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

More Film

  • Asian Film School Trains Next Gen

    Asian Film School Trains Next Gen of Regional Producers

    Seoul-based independent sales house Finecut has picked up international sales right to mystery thriller “Diva.” Starring Shin Min-a (“The Naked Kitchen”) and Lee You-young (“Yourself and Yours”), the drama is currently in production. Finecut also represents “Nailed,” “Second Life” and “Too Hot to Die.” “Nailed” and “Life” are making their world premieres in the Busan […]

  • Korea's Finecut Nabs Sales Rights to

    Korea's Finecut Nabs Sales Rights to 'Diva'

    Seoul-based independent sales house Finecut has picked up international sales right to mystery thriller “Diva.” Starring Shin Min-a (“The Naked Kitchen”) and Lee You-young (“Yourself and Yours”), the drama is currently in production. Finecut also represents “Nailed,” “Second Life” and “Too Hot to Die.” “Nailed” and “Life” are making their world premieres in the Busan […]

  • Singapore Distributor Darpan Global Launches Production

    Singapore Distributor Darpan Global Launches Production 'Bodh'

    Seoul-based independent sales house Finecut has picked up international sales right to mystery thriller “Diva.” Starring Shin Min-a (“The Naked Kitchen”) and Lee You-young (“Yourself and Yours”), the drama is currently in production. Finecut also represents “Nailed,” “Second Life” and “Too Hot to Die.” “Nailed” and “Life” are making their world premieres in the Busan […]

  • Director Kim Jee-woon Honored by French

    Director Kim Jee-woon Honored by French Government

    Seoul-based independent sales house Finecut has picked up international sales right to mystery thriller “Diva.” Starring Shin Min-a (“The Naked Kitchen”) and Lee You-young (“Yourself and Yours”), the drama is currently in production. Finecut also represents “Nailed,” “Second Life” and “Too Hot to Die.” “Nailed” and “Life” are making their world premieres in the Busan […]

  • Twilight 10th anniversary release

    Twilight Returns to Theaters for 10th Anniversary

    Seoul-based independent sales house Finecut has picked up international sales right to mystery thriller “Diva.” Starring Shin Min-a (“The Naked Kitchen”) and Lee You-young (“Yourself and Yours”), the drama is currently in production. Finecut also represents “Nailed,” “Second Life” and “Too Hot to Die.” “Nailed” and “Life” are making their world premieres in the Busan […]

  • Sasha Lane, Daniel Dae Kim, David

    'Hellboy' Debuts First Footage at New York Comic-Con

    Seoul-based independent sales house Finecut has picked up international sales right to mystery thriller “Diva.” Starring Shin Min-a (“The Naked Kitchen”) and Lee You-young (“Yourself and Yours”), the drama is currently in production. Finecut also represents “Nailed,” “Second Life” and “Too Hot to Die.” “Nailed” and “Life” are making their world premieres in the Busan […]

  • Fernando Grediaga, Daniela Demesa, Marina De

    New York Film Festival: 'Roma' Receives Two-Minute Standing Ovation

    Seoul-based independent sales house Finecut has picked up international sales right to mystery thriller “Diva.” Starring Shin Min-a (“The Naked Kitchen”) and Lee You-young (“Yourself and Yours”), the drama is currently in production. Finecut also represents “Nailed,” “Second Life” and “Too Hot to Die.” “Nailed” and “Life” are making their world premieres in the Busan […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad