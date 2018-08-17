Korean Actress Lee Ha-nee Signs with WME, AGI for Hollywood Debut

Leading Korean actress, Lee Ha-nee has signed with Hollywood agents Phillip Sun of WME and David Unger of Artist International Group. The deals are intended to extend the actress’ acting scope to include Hollywood, and were announced Thursday by Korean independent talent management agency Saram Entertainment.

A former Miss Korea winner in 2006 and a Miss Universe contestant in 2007, the bilingual actress has starred in films including “Tazza-The Hidden Card,” “Fabricated City” and “Blackened Heart,” and multiple TV series. She recently finished shooting Korean comedy film “Extreme Job.”

With a Masters degree in Korean traditional music, Lee appeared at the closing ceremony of the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics and performed a Korean traditional court dance.

“For a long time, global representatives have shown interest in Lee as she has proven herself in many different spheres. We decided to work with partners that can be the most helpful for Lee in developing her career in Hollywood,” said Lee So-young, head of Saram Entertainment, who will continue to represent Lee in Korea.

WME currently represents other Korean talent including directors Park Chan-wook (“The Handmaiden”) and Bong Joon-ho (“Ojka”), and actress Bae Doo-na (“Jupiter Ascending”). AIG, a multi-entertainment conglomerate, represents veteran Asian actresses including Michelle Yeoh (“Crazy Rich Asians”) and Gong Li (“Miami Vice”).