Korea Box Office: ‘Witch’ Beats ‘Accidental Detective’

Warner Bros. Korea’s fifth local language production, “The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion” landed on top of the South Korean box office.

Opening on some 1,117 screens nationwide on Wednesday (Jun. 27), the revenge thriller earned $7.36 million from 958,800 admissions over opening five days. Directed by Park Hoon-jung (“New World”), “Witch” revolves around a school-girl-turned-TV-star who lost her memory when she broke out of a government facility 10 years prior.

“The Accidental Detective 2: In Action” slipped to second place from the previous week’s top spot. The CJ Entertainment release earned $3.36 million from 419,400 admissions between Friday and Sunday for a total of $21.66 million from 2.83 million admissions after two weekends on release. The two Korean films together accounted for 63.38% of the total weekend box office.

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” and “Ocean’s 8” dropped to third and fourth places, respectively, each representing week-on-week drops of 49.3% and 59.2%. UPI’s “Fallen Kingdom” earned $1.34 million from 172,800 admissions between Friday and Sunday to extend its four-weekend total to $43.87 million from 5.59 million admissions. Warner Bros.’ “Ocean’s 8” earned $826,400 from 101,200 admissions over the weekend for a total of $10.1 million from 1.28 million admissions after two weekends on release.

Three Wednesday openers, “Herstory,” “Sicario: Day of the Soldado” and “Happy Little Submarine: Magic Box of Time,” landed in fifth to seventh places, respectively. Next Entertainment World-distributed “Herstory” made $1.35 million between Wednesday and Sunday. “Day of the Soldado” earned $1.15 million over the same period of time. Chinese animated feature “Happy Little Submarine” earned $378,500 over opening five days.

