Korea Box Office: ‘Wedding Day’ Tops ‘Witness,’ as Local Titles Remain Strong

Korean romantic drama “On Your Wedding Day” landed on top of the South Korean box office. That helped local titles remain strong and account for more than 75% of the total weekend box office.

Opening on Wednesday, “Wedding Day” earned $7.06 million from 901,000 admissions between Wednesday and Sunday. Featuring young stars Park Bo-young (“Collective Invention”) and Kim Young-kwang (“Hot Young Bloods”), the Megabox release tells the story of a ten-year romance and friendship from the youngsters’ teenage years.

Crime thriller “The Witness” slipped to second. The Next Entertainment World release earned $3.53 million between Friday and Sunday for a total of $17.1 million after two weekends on release. CJ Entertainment’s “The Spy Gone North” and Lotte Entertainment’s “Along with the Gods: The Last 49 Days” slipped to third to fourth places, respectively. “Spy Gone North” earned $2.6 million from between Friday and Sunday, to extend its total to $36.2 million after three weekends. 2018’s biggest title, “Last 49 Days” added $2.31 million to lift its four-weekend total to $89.4 million from 11.9 million admissions.

UPI’s “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” took fifth place. The musical drama earned $1.58 million for a total of $15.2 million after three weekends. Opening on the same day with “Wedding Day,” American action comedy “The Spy Who Dumped Me” debuted in sixth place. The Mila Kunis-starrer earned $1.32 million over five days. Thursday opener, “Mile 22” landed in tenth. The American action thriller earned $411,000 between over four days.