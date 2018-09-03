Korea Box Office: ‘Wedding Day’ Remains Top, Ahead of ‘Searching’

Local romantic drama, “On Your Wedding Day” remained on top of the South Korean box office. The Megabox release earned $4.5 million from 568,000 admissions between Friday and Sunday for a total of $14.7 million after two weekends.

Released on Wednesday, American thriller “Searching” landed in second. Starring Korean-American actor John Cho, the Sony release earned $4.4 million. Opening the same day, Korean drama “High Society” debuted in third place. The Lotte Entertainment release earned $3.75 million from 509,000 admissions over five days. Directed by Byun Hyuk (“Scarlet Letter”,) the film tells the story of a married couple who try to climb the social ladder. The top three films together accounted for 70% of total weekend box office.

Another Lotte release, “Along with the Gods: The Last 49 Days” remained in fourth. The fantasy drama earned $896,000 to extend its total to $91.0 million after five weekends on release. Next Entertainment World’s crime thriller “The Witness” incurred a week-on-week drop of 77% and slipped to fifth. It earned $815,000 for a three-weekend total of $19.0 million.

In sixth, “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” earned $726,000 between Friday and Sunday for a total of $16.6 million after four weekends. It was followed by “The Spy Gone North,” which earned $681,000 over the weekend. The CJ Entertainment release has accumulated $37.6 million after four weekends.

