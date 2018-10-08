You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Korea Box Office: ‘Venom’ Splits Weekend With ‘Dark Figure of Crime’

By

Sonia's Most Recent Stories

View All
VENOM
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sony Pictures

Released on Wednesday, American action thriller, ‘Venom’ topped the South Korean box office. The Sony release showed on some 1,300 screens nationwide and earned $16.4 million from 2.08 million admissions over five days.

Another Oct. 3 opener, South Korean crime drama “Dark Figure of Crime” landed in second. The Showbox release earned $12.6 million between Wednesday and Sunday. Based on real events, “Dark Figure” sees the story of a police detective and a killer, who confesses to multiple murders. The two films together accounted for 82% of total weekend box office.

Korean historical action drama, “The Great Battle” slipped to third from the previous week’s top spot, with a week-on-week drop of 72%. The Next Entertainment World release earned $1.8 million between Friday and Sunday for a total of $38.8 million after three weekends on release.

Disney’s “Christopher Robin” debuted on Wednesday and landed in fourth. The live-action adventure drama earned $1.73 million between Wednesday and Sunday.

CJ Entertainment’s “The Negotiation” incurred a painful week-on-week drop of 89%, and took fifth place. The crime drama earned $333,000 between Friday and Sunday for a three-weekend total of $14.8 million.

Popular on Variety

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

More Film

  • 'Let Me Fall' Review

    Busan Film Review: 'Let Me Fall'

    Released on Wednesday, American action thriller, ‘Venom’ topped the South Korean box office. The Sony release showed on some 1,300 screens nationwide and earned $16.4 million from 2.08 million admissions over five days. Another Oct. 3 opener, South Korean crime drama “Dark Figure of Crime” landed in second. The Showbox release earned $12.6 million between […]

  • 'Our Body' Review: Promising but Diffuse

    Busan Film Review: 'Our Body'

    Released on Wednesday, American action thriller, ‘Venom’ topped the South Korean box office. The Sony release showed on some 1,300 screens nationwide and earned $16.4 million from 2.08 million admissions over five days. Another Oct. 3 opener, South Korean crime drama “Dark Figure of Crime” landed in second. The Showbox release earned $12.6 million between […]

  • VENOM

    Korea Box Office: 'Venom' Splits Weekend With 'Dark Figure of Crime'

    Released on Wednesday, American action thriller, ‘Venom’ topped the South Korean box office. The Sony release showed on some 1,300 screens nationwide and earned $16.4 million from 2.08 million admissions over five days. Another Oct. 3 opener, South Korean crime drama “Dark Figure of Crime” landed in second. The Showbox release earned $12.6 million between […]

  • Illang: The Wolf Brigade

    Busan Film Review: 'Illang: The Wolf Brigade'

    Released on Wednesday, American action thriller, ‘Venom’ topped the South Korean box office. The Sony release showed on some 1,300 screens nationwide and earned $16.4 million from 2.08 million admissions over five days. Another Oct. 3 opener, South Korean crime drama “Dark Figure of Crime” landed in second. The Showbox release earned $12.6 million between […]

  • Aaron Kwok, Chow Yun-fat

    China Box Office: ‘Project Gutenberg’ Nears $100 Million, Wins Holiday Weekend

    Released on Wednesday, American action thriller, ‘Venom’ topped the South Korean box office. The Sony release showed on some 1,300 screens nationwide and earned $16.4 million from 2.08 million admissions over five days. Another Oct. 3 opener, South Korean crime drama “Dark Figure of Crime” landed in second. The Showbox release earned $12.6 million between […]

  • 'In Search of Silence' Filmmaker Dar

    'In Search of Silence' Filmmaker Dar Gai Finds Home in India

    Released on Wednesday, American action thriller, ‘Venom’ topped the South Korean box office. The Sony release showed on some 1,300 screens nationwide and earned $16.4 million from 2.08 million admissions over five days. Another Oct. 3 opener, South Korean crime drama “Dark Figure of Crime” landed in second. The Showbox release earned $12.6 million between […]

  • Busan Festival Center

    Busan: KOFIC to Propose Launch of Asian Film Center

    Released on Wednesday, American action thriller, ‘Venom’ topped the South Korean box office. The Sony release showed on some 1,300 screens nationwide and earned $16.4 million from 2.08 million admissions over five days. Another Oct. 3 opener, South Korean crime drama “Dark Figure of Crime” landed in second. The Showbox release earned $12.6 million between […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad