Korea Box Office: ‘Venom’ Splits Weekend With ‘Dark Figure of Crime’

Released on Wednesday, American action thriller, ‘Venom’ topped the South Korean box office. The Sony release showed on some 1,300 screens nationwide and earned $16.4 million from 2.08 million admissions over five days.

Another Oct. 3 opener, South Korean crime drama “Dark Figure of Crime” landed in second. The Showbox release earned $12.6 million between Wednesday and Sunday. Based on real events, “Dark Figure” sees the story of a police detective and a killer, who confesses to multiple murders. The two films together accounted for 82% of total weekend box office.

Korean historical action drama, “The Great Battle” slipped to third from the previous week’s top spot, with a week-on-week drop of 72%. The Next Entertainment World release earned $1.8 million between Friday and Sunday for a total of $38.8 million after three weekends on release.

Disney’s “Christopher Robin” debuted on Wednesday and landed in fourth. The live-action adventure drama earned $1.73 million between Wednesday and Sunday.

CJ Entertainment’s “The Negotiation” incurred a painful week-on-week drop of 89%, and took fifth place. The crime drama earned $333,000 between Friday and Sunday for a three-weekend total of $14.8 million.