Korea Box Office: ‘Rhapsody’ Reclaims Top Spot, Beats ‘Spider-Verse’

“Bohemian Rhapsody” reclaimed top place at the South Korean box office, overtaking “Default,” after spending two weekends in second place. The Fox release earned $4.38 million from 554,000 admissions for a total of $61.0 million from 7.94 million admissions. In its seventh weekend of release “Rhapsody” accounted for 27% of the weekend box office.

CJ Entertainment’s financial drama “Default” earned $3.61 million for a three-weekend total of $25.8 million from 3.54 million admissions. In third place, homegrown thriller “Door Lock” earned $2.43 million from 327,000 admissions for a total of $10.4 million after two weekends.

Opening on Wednesday, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” debuted in fourth. The Sony release earned $2.87 million over five days, including $2.23 million between Friday and Sunday. Walt Disney’s “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” slipped to fifth place, earning $772,000 between Friday and Sunday for a total of $2.98 million after two weekends.

Set for a Dec. 19 opening, Next Entertainment World’s “Swing Kids” landed in fifth place in advance of its official release. The Korean war drama earned some $756,000 from preview screenings.

American drama thriller, “A Simple Favor” opened on Wednesday and took sixth place. The Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively-starrer earned $676,000 over its five opening days.