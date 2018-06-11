Korea Box Office: ‘Jurassic World’ Takes Opening Day Record and Weekend Win

Opening on a national holiday last Wednesday, “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” dominated the South Korean box office.

Released on 1,931 screens nationwide, the UPI presentation earned $26.7 million from 3.22 million admissions in five days. The fifth in the “Jurassic” franchise, the film set a new all-time opening day record, with $9.61 million from 1.18 million admissions. “Fallen Kingdom” passed the million ticket sales landmark in less than ten hours. It accounted for 72% of the total weekend box office.

Local crime drama, “Believer” slipped to second. The Next Entertainment World release earned $3.36 million over the weekend for a total of $36 million after three weekends on release.

Opening on Thursday, American horror “Hereditary” earned $751,000 over four days. Two other newcomers, American comedy drama “I Feel Pretty” and Japanese animated feature “Pokemonster DP—Diaruga VS Palkia VS Darkrai” both opened on Wednesday. “I Feel Pretty” earned $893,000 over five days, while “Pokemonster DP” earned $944,000.

With a sharp week-on-week drop of 83%, “Deadpool 2” slipped to sixth place from the previous weekend’s second. The Fox release earned $331,000 between Friday and Sunday to extend its four-weekend total to $31.6 million.