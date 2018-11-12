You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Korea Box Office: ‘Intimate Strangers,’ ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Remain on Top

By

Sonia's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Lotte Cultureworks

Local comedy “Intimate Strangers” remained on top of the South Korean box office, earning $7.88 million from 1 million admissions between Friday and Sunday. The Lotte Cultureworks release has earned a total of $25.3 million from 3.38 million admissions after two weekends on release. Directed by Lee Jae-kyoo (“The Fatal Encounter”), “Strangers” is a Korean remake of the 2016 Italian film, “Perfect Strangers.”

With a rare week-on-week increase of 47%, Fox’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” remained in second place. The biographical film earned $6.43 million for a total of $14.7 million after two weekends on release. The two top films accounted for 79% of the total weekend box office.

Opening on Wednesday (Nov. 7), “The Villagers” landed in third. The Little Big Pictures release earned $2.64 million from 352,000 admissions over five days. Starring Don Lee, “Villagers” is a Korean action thriller about a teacher and a girl who questions the disappearance of her friend.

Next Entertainment World’s “The Wrath” opened on Thursday and took fourth spot. The horror drama earned $443,000 over four days. Set in the Joseon dynasty, the film sees the story of two women fighting evil spirits.

“Paul, Apostle of Christ” and re-released “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” took fifth and sixth, respectively. “Paul” earned $276,000 between Friday and Sunday for a total of $769,000 after two weekends. Released ahead of “Fantastic Beasts,” “Sorcerer’s Stone” added $301,000 for $1.15 million on this run. It has accumulated $2 million since its original 2011 release.

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More Film

  • Korea Box Office: ‘Strangers,’ ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

    Korea Box Office: ‘Intimate Strangers,’ ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Remain on Top

    Local comedy “Intimate Strangers” remained on top of the South Korean box office, earning $7.88 million from 1 million admissions between Friday and Sunday. The Lotte Cultureworks release has earned a total of $25.3 million from 3.38 million admissions after two weekends on release. Directed by Lee Jae-kyoo (“The Fatal Encounter”), “Strangers” is a Korean […]

  • 'Blue My Mind' Review: Promising Coming

    Film Review: 'Blue My Mind'

    Local comedy “Intimate Strangers” remained on top of the South Korean box office, earning $7.88 million from 1 million admissions between Friday and Sunday. The Lotte Cultureworks release has earned a total of $25.3 million from 3.38 million admissions after two weekends on release. Directed by Lee Jae-kyoo (“The Fatal Encounter”), “Strangers” is a Korean […]

  • Tom Hardy stars in VENOM

    China Box Office: 'Venom' $102 Million Opening Juices Slack Theatrical Market

    Local comedy “Intimate Strangers” remained on top of the South Korean box office, earning $7.88 million from 1 million admissions between Friday and Sunday. The Lotte Cultureworks release has earned a total of $25.3 million from 3.38 million admissions after two weekends on release. Directed by Lee Jae-kyoo (“The Fatal Encounter”), “Strangers” is a Korean […]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Douglas Rain, Voice of HAL 9000 in '2001: A Space Odyssey,' Dies at 90

    Local comedy “Intimate Strangers” remained on top of the South Korean box office, earning $7.88 million from 1 million admissions between Friday and Sunday. The Lotte Cultureworks release has earned a total of $25.3 million from 3.38 million admissions after two weekends on release. Directed by Lee Jae-kyoo (“The Fatal Encounter”), “Strangers” is a Korean […]

  • 'Ballad of Buster Scruggs' AFI Fest

    Netflix Cancels 'Ballad of Buster Scruggs' AFI Fest Red Carpet Amid L.A. Fires

    Local comedy “Intimate Strangers” remained on top of the South Korean box office, earning $7.88 million from 1 million admissions between Friday and Sunday. The Lotte Cultureworks release has earned a total of $25.3 million from 3.38 million admissions after two weekends on release. Directed by Lee Jae-kyoo (“The Fatal Encounter”), “Strangers” is a Korean […]

  • 'Thugs of Hindostan' Review

    Film Review: 'Thugs of Hindostan'

    Local comedy “Intimate Strangers” remained on top of the South Korean box office, earning $7.88 million from 1 million admissions between Friday and Sunday. The Lotte Cultureworks release has earned a total of $25.3 million from 3.38 million admissions after two weekends on release. Directed by Lee Jae-kyoo (“The Fatal Encounter”), “Strangers” is a Korean […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad