Korea Box Office: ‘Intimate Strangers,’ ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Remain on Top

Local comedy “Intimate Strangers” remained on top of the South Korean box office, earning $7.88 million from 1 million admissions between Friday and Sunday. The Lotte Cultureworks release has earned a total of $25.3 million from 3.38 million admissions after two weekends on release. Directed by Lee Jae-kyoo (“The Fatal Encounter”), “Strangers” is a Korean remake of the 2016 Italian film, “Perfect Strangers.”

With a rare week-on-week increase of 47%, Fox’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” remained in second place. The biographical film earned $6.43 million for a total of $14.7 million after two weekends on release. The two top films accounted for 79% of the total weekend box office.

Opening on Wednesday (Nov. 7), “The Villagers” landed in third. The Little Big Pictures release earned $2.64 million from 352,000 admissions over five days. Starring Don Lee, “Villagers” is a Korean action thriller about a teacher and a girl who questions the disappearance of her friend.

Next Entertainment World’s “The Wrath” opened on Thursday and took fourth spot. The horror drama earned $443,000 over four days. Set in the Joseon dynasty, the film sees the story of two women fighting evil spirits.

“Paul, Apostle of Christ” and re-released “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” took fifth and sixth, respectively. “Paul” earned $276,000 between Friday and Sunday for a total of $769,000 after two weekends. Released ahead of “Fantastic Beasts,” “Sorcerer’s Stone” added $301,000 for $1.15 million on this run. It has accumulated $2 million since its original 2011 release.