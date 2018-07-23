Korea Box Office: ‘Incredibles 2’ Beats ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’

Opening on Wednesday, Pixar animation “Incredibles 2” debuted on top of the South Korean box office, beating the previous winner, “Ant-Man and the Wasp.” The Walt Disney release earned $10.3 million from 1.36 million admissions in five days. Its Friday to Sunday revenue of $8.55 million represented 47% of the total weekend box office.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp,” also from Disney, slipped to second place. The superhero film earned $3.86 million over the weekend for a total of $40.3 million from 5.2 million admissions after 3 weekends.

With a minor week-on-week drop of 17%, South Korean revenge thriller “The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion” remained in third place. The Next Entertainment World release earned $2.51 million over the weekend to extend its four-weekend cumulative total to $22.8 million.

Dwayne Johnson-starring “Skyscraper” also dropped to fourth from the previous weekend’s second spot. Incurring a decline of 65%, the UPI release earned $1.29 million between Friday and Sunday, for a $7.28 million cumulative after two weekends on release.

“Believer: Extended Cut” opened on Wednesday and landed in fifth place. The newly edited version of “Believer,” the biggest South Korean film of the first half of the year, earned $608,000 in five days. Also opening on Wednesday, “Hotel Artemis” debuted in sixth. The crime action movie earned $485,000 in five days.