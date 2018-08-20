Korea Box Office: Headed by ‘The Witness’ Local Films Dominate the Weekend

By

Sonia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Korean hit film "The Witness"
CREDIT: Courtesy of Next Entertainment World

A trio of locally-made films — “The Witness,” “The Spy Gone North” and “Along with the Gods: The Last 49 Days” — took top three spots at the South Korean box office.

Opening on the National Liberation Day, crime thriller “Witness” debuted on top, beating the previous week’s winner, “49 Days.” The Next Entertainment World release earned $10.6 million from 1.37 million admissions between Wednesday and Sunday. Directed by Cho Kyu-hang, “Witness” revolves around a salaryman who watches a murder from the balcony of his apartment and struggles to protect his family from the murderer.

In second spot, CJ Entertainment’s “Spy” earned $6.3 million between Friday and Sunday for a running total of $31.1 million after two weekends on release. Lotte Entertainment’s “Along with the Gods” sequel “49 Days” earned $5.05 million for a three-weekend cumulative of $84.5 million from 11.32 million admissions. That makes “along With the Gods” the first Korean franchise where all parts have sold more than 10 million tickets. “49 Days” is also the second fastest film to reach the 10 million admissions mark behind “Roaring Currents.”

“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” slipped to fourth. The UPI musical drama earned $2.42 million for a total of $12.2 million after two weekends. Opening on Wednesday, Warner Bros.’ “The Meg” earned $3.15 million over opening five days and debuted in fifth.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Discuss Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talk Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

More Film

  • Korean hit film "The Witness"

    Korea Box Office: Headed by 'The Witness' Local Films Dominate the Weekend

    A trio of locally-made films — “The Witness,” “The Spy Gone North” and “Along with the Gods: The Last 49 Days” — took top three spots at the South Korean box office. Opening on the National Liberation Day, crime thriller “Witness” debuted on top, beating the previous week’s winner, “49 Days.” The Next Entertainment World […]

  • Kuwait Exhibitor Launches Rebrand With Eye

    Kuwait Exhibitor Launches Rebrand With Eye on Saudi Launch, Expansion

    A trio of locally-made films — “The Witness,” “The Spy Gone North” and “Along with the Gods: The Last 49 Days” — took top three spots at the South Korean box office. Opening on the National Liberation Day, crime thriller “Witness” debuted on top, beating the previous week’s winner, “49 Days.” The Next Entertainment World […]

  • Milt Barlow Asia Releasing Tangren acquisition

    Milt Barlow's Asia Releasing Acquired by Tangren Cultural (EXCLUSIVE)

    A trio of locally-made films — “The Witness,” “The Spy Gone North” and “Along with the Gods: The Last 49 Days” — took top three spots at the South Korean box office. Opening on the National Liberation Day, crime thriller “Witness” debuted on top, beating the previous week’s winner, “49 Days.” The Next Entertainment World […]

  • Lucia Alemany’s ‘Innocence’ Rolls with Sergi

    Lucía Alemany’s ‘Innocence’ Rolls with Sergi López, Laia Marull (EXCLUSIVE)

    A trio of locally-made films — “The Witness,” “The Spy Gone North” and “Along with the Gods: The Last 49 Days” — took top three spots at the South Korean box office. Opening on the National Liberation Day, crime thriller “Witness” debuted on top, beating the previous week’s winner, “49 Days.” The Next Entertainment World […]

  • Asia Argento arrives for the screening

    Media Reacts to Asia Argento Payout: 'Two Things Can Be True at Once'

    A trio of locally-made films — “The Witness,” “The Spy Gone North” and “Along with the Gods: The Last 49 Days” — took top three spots at the South Korean box office. Opening on the National Liberation Day, crime thriller “Witness” debuted on top, beating the previous week’s winner, “49 Days.” The Next Entertainment World […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad