Korea Box Office: ‘First Man’ Lands on Top at Weekend

Space exploration drama, “First Man” opened on Thursday and moon landed in top spot of the South Korean box office. The UPI release earned $3.48 million from 423,200 admissions over its four opening days.

Korean drama, “Dark Figure of Crime” slipped to second from the previous weekend’s top spot. The Showbox release earned $2.46 million from 311,600 admissions between Friday and Sunday for a total of $26.4 million after three weekends on release.

Sony’s “Venom” took third place, earning $1.88 million between Friday and Sunday. That gave it a three-weekend total of $28.6 million from 3.67 million admissions.

Incurring only a modest week-on-week drop of 11%, Korean drama “Miss Baek” took fourth. The Little Big Pictures release earned $1.13 million between Friday and Sunday for a total of $3.45 million after two weekends.

“A Star is Born” slipped to fifth from the previous weekend’s fourth. The Warner Bros. title earned $470,000 for $2.09 million after two weekends. Walt Disney’s “Christopher Robin” earned $237,000 between Friday and Sunday for a total of $3.41 million after three weekends.

Next Entertainment World’s long running holiday movie, “The Great Battle” earned $165,000 over the weekend and extended its five-weekend total to $40.9 million.