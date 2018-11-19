Korea Box Office: ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Beats ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and Burns ‘BTS’

Opening on Wednesday (Nov. 14), Harry Potter spinoff-prequel “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” debuted on top of the South Korean box office. The Warner Bros. release earned $11.8 million from 1.52 million admissions over its opening five days.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” remained in second spot for the third consecutive weekend. The biographical film about Queen earned $6.5 million from 816,200 admissions between Friday and Sunday for a total of $24.7 million from 3.14 million admissions after three weekends. The two top films together accounted for 69% of total weekend box office.

“Intimate Strangers” slipped from first place the previous weekend to third, with a week on week drop of 51%. The Lotte Cultureworks release earned $3.83 million from 498,400 admissions between Friday and Sunday for a three-weekend total of $32.5 million from 4.35 million admissions.

“Burn the Stage: The Movie” landed in fourth place. A documentary following K-pop sensation BTS’s world tour, the Walt Disney Korea release earned $1.77 million between Thursday and Sunday.

Showbox’s Don Lee-starring crime actioner “Unstoppable” took fifth place, in advance of its official release, which is set for Nov. 22. Revenues from paid previews were $605,000.