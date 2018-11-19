×
Korea Box Office: ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Beats ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and Burns ‘BTS’

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
CREDIT: Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Opening on Wednesday (Nov. 14), Harry Potter spinoff-prequel “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” debuted on top of the South Korean box office. The Warner Bros. release earned $11.8 million from 1.52 million admissions over its opening five days.

Bohemian Rhapsody” remained in second spot for the third consecutive weekend. The biographical film about Queen earned $6.5 million from 816,200 admissions between Friday and Sunday for a total of $24.7 million from 3.14 million admissions after three weekends. The two top films together accounted for 69% of total weekend box office.

“Intimate Strangers” slipped from first place the previous weekend to third, with a week on week drop of 51%. The Lotte Cultureworks release earned $3.83 million from 498,400 admissions between Friday and Sunday for a three-weekend total of $32.5 million from 4.35 million admissions.

“Burn the Stage: The Movie” landed in fourth place. A documentary following K-pop sensation BTS’s world tour, the Walt Disney Korea release earned $1.77 million between Thursday and Sunday.

Showbox’s Don Lee-starring crime actioner “Unstoppable” took fifth place, in advance of its official release, which is set for Nov. 22. Revenues from paid previews were $605,000.

  Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

    Korea Box Office: 'Fantastic Beasts' Beats 'Bohemian Rhapsody' and Burns 'BTS'

  Lady GagaGovernors Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles,

    Lady Gaga Still Not Back Home in Malibu After Fire

  Emily Blunt is Mary Poppins in

    Oscars: Disney's 'Mary Poppins' Returns, at Just the Right Time

  IDFA Guest Of Honor Helena Trestikova

    IDFA Guest Of Honor Helena Trestikova: 'Uncertainty Is My Slogan'

  Pablo Ferro Dead: Title Designer Was

    Pablo Ferro, Legendary Title Designer for 'Dr. Strangelove,' Dies at 83

  'Fantastic Beasts 2' Foreign Box Office:

    'Fantastic Beasts 2' Dominates Overseas Box Office With $191 Million Launch

  IDFA: 'Border Fence's' Nikolaus Geyrhalter -

    IDFA: 'The Border Fence' Director Nikolaus Geyrhalter on Building A Divided Europe

