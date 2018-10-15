Korea Box Office: ‘Dark Figure of Crime’ Overcomes ‘Venom,’ ‘Star is Born’

Local crime drama, “Dark Figure of Crime” jumped to top spot at the South Korean box office, toppling the previous week’s winner, “Venom.” The Showbox release earned $4.42 million from 553,000 admissions between Friday and Sunday for a total of $22.0 million from 2.83 million admissions after two weekends.

“Venom,” incurred a week-on-week drop of 58% and slipped to second place. The Sony release earned $3.93 million between Friday and Sunday for a two-week total of $25.4 million.

Opening on Thursday, Korean drama “Miss Baek” landed in third. The Little Big Pictures release earned $1.5 million over its opening four days. Starring Han Ji-min (“The Age of Shadows”,) the drama is Lee Ji-won’s directorial debut feature. It sees the story of an ex-convict woman who meets a girl that reminds her of her own childhood. The woman decides to save the youngster from domestic violence.

Musical drama, “A Star is Born” opened on Tuesday and landed in fourth. The Warner Bors. release earned $1.2 million between Tuesday and Sunday.

Next Entertainment World’s “The Great Battle” took fifth, earning $549,000 between Friday and Sunday. The epic war drama has accumulated a total of $40.4 million after four weekends on release.

“Christopher Robin” sipped to sixth place. The Walt Disney release earned $491,000 over the weekend for a two-weekend total of $2.98 million.