Korea Box Office: ‘Believer’ Repeats Weekend Win, ‘Solo’ Slumps

With no major newcomer, “Believer,” “Deadpool 2,” and “Avengers: Infinity War” remained in the same positions as last week, on top of the South Korean box office.

Incurring only a 12% drop from the previous week, Korean crime drama “Believer” earned $8.24 million from 981,400 admissions between Friday and Sunday ,for a cumulative total of $28.3 million after two weekends. The Next Entertainment World release beat the Hollywood blockbusters and accounted for 63% of the weekend box office.

Fox’s “Deadpool 2” earned $2 million, for a three-weekend total of $30.6 million. Disney’s “Infinity War” added $632,000 to extend its total to $92.7 million after six weekends.

Despite week-on-week drops of almost 40%, UPI’s horror thriller “Truth or Dare” and Sony’s “Peter Rabbit” jumped to fourth and fifth places, respectively, as “Solo: A Star Wars Story” plummeted to sixth. “Truth” earned $484,000 for a total of $2.3 million after two weekends. “Peter Rabbit” added $343,000 to extend its three-weekend total to $2.64 million. Dropping 65%, “Solo” earned $319,000 for a running total of $1.75 million since its May 24 debut.

Lee Chang-dong’s Cannes competition entry, “Burning” remained in seventh. The CGV-Arthouse release earned $172,000 over the weekend for a total of $4.21 million after three weekends on release.