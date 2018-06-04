Korea Box Office: ‘Believer’ Repeats Weekend Win, ‘Solo’ Slumps

With no major newcomer, “Believer,” “Deadpool 2,” and “Avengers: Infinity War” remained in the same positions as last week, on top of the South Korean box office.

Incurring only a 12% drop from the previous week, Korean crime drama “Believer” earned $8.24 million from 981,400 admissions between Friday and Sunday ,for a cumulative total of $28.3 million after two weekends. The Next Entertainment World release beat the Hollywood blockbusters and accounted for 63% of the weekend box office.

Fox’s “Deadpool 2” earned $2 million, for a three-weekend total of $30.6 million. Disney’s “Infinity War” added $632,000 to extend its total to $92.7 million after six weekends.

Despite week-on-week drops of almost 40%, UPI’s horror thriller “Truth or Dare” and Sony’s “Peter Rabbit” jumped to fourth and fifth places, respectively, as “Solo: A Star Wars Story” plummeted to sixth. “Truth” earned $484,000 for a total of $2.3 million after two weekends. “Peter Rabbit” added $343,000 to extend its three-weekend total to $2.64 million. Dropping 65%, “Solo” earned $319,000 for a running total of $1.75 million since its May 24 debut.

Lee Chang-dong’s Cannes competition entry, “Burning” remained in seventh. The CGV-Arthouse release earned $172,000 over the weekend for a total of $4.21 million after three weekends on release.

  Korea Box Office: 'Believer' Repeats Weekend Win, 'Solo' Slumps

    Korea Box Office: ‘Believer’ Repeats Weekend Win, 'Solo' Slumps

  BAFTA Names Producer Pippa Harris its New Chair

    BAFTA Names Producer Pippa Harris its New Chair

  Fan Bingbing Contract Leak Sparks Film Industry Tax Probe in China

    Fan Bingbing Contract Leak Sparks Film Industry Tax Probe in China

  China Box Office: 'Doraemon' Wins Holiday Weekend

    China Box Office: ‘Doraemon’ Wins Holiday Weekend

  Film Review: 'The Story of a Summer Lover'

    Film Review: 'The Story of a Summer Lover'

  • William Phipps Dead: Prince Charming Voice

    William Phipps, Sci Fi Actor and Original Voice of Prince Charming, Dies at 96

  • DEADPOOL 2

    'Deadpool 2' Edges Out 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' at International Box Office

