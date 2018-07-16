Korea Box Office: ‘Ant-Man’ Stays Bigger Than ‘Skyscraper’

“Ant-Man and the Wasp” remained on top of the South Korean box office for the second consecutive weekend. The Walt Disney release earned $8.35 million from 1.06 million admissions between Friday and Sunday, accounting for 46% of the total weekend box office. The superhero movie has earned a total of $34.0 million from 4.38 million admissions after two weekends on release. Opening on Wednesday, “Skyscraper” debuted in second place. The UPI release earned $4.75 million from 616,000 admissions between Wednesday and Sunday.

With a minor week-on-week drop of 17%, South Korean revenge thriller “The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion” slipped to third from the previous weekend’s second. The Next Entertainment World release earned $3.04 million between Friday and Sunday for a total of $18.8 million after three weekends.

Local horror, “The Whispering” opened on Friday and took fourth place, earning $1.28 million between Friday and Sunday. The story revolves around a group of teenagers who visit a closed-down haunted house and disappear one by one after hearing mysterious sounds.

Korean duo, “Sunset in My Hometown” and “The Accidental Detective 2: In Action” took fifth and sixth places, respectively, each incurring week-on-week drops of more than 66%. Distributed by Megabox, Lee Joon-ik’s “Sunset” earned $479,000 between Friday and Sunday for a total of $3.21 million after two weekends. CJ Entertainment’s “In Action” earned $215,000 over the weekend for a 5-weekend total of $23.6 million.