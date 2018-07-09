Korea Box Office: ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Wins Weekend

“Ant-Man and the Wasp” enjoyed 69% of the weekend box office in South Korea. Opening on Wednesday, the Walt Disney release earned $20.9 million from 2.63 million admissions over five days. The film exceeded the opening-day score of “Ant-Man” in six hours since opening in theaters.

Korean movies took the following three places. “The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion” slipped to second place, with a modest 40% decline from last week. The South Korean revenge thriller earned $3.61 million between Friday and Sunday for a total of $13.9 million after two weeks on release.

Lee Joon-ik’s “Sunset in My Hometown” debuted in third place. The Megabox release earned $2.13 million between Wednesday and Sunday. Starring Park Jung-min (“Dongju: The Portrait of a Poet”) and Kim Go-eun (“Canola”,) “Sunset” revolves around an underground rapper in Seoul who is transported back to his suburban hometown against his will.

In fourth place, “The Accidental Detective 2: In Action” incurred a painful week-on-week drop of 79% and earned $729,000 between Friday and Sunday. The CJ Entertainment release has a cumulative of $23.5 million.

Chinese animation, “Happy Little Submarine: Magic Box of Time” and South Korean drama “Herstory” took fifth and sixth positions, respectively. “Magic Box” earned $189,000 between Friday and Sunday for a two-weekend total of $655,00. “Herstory” added $184,000 over the weekend to extend its total to $1.89 million after two weekends.