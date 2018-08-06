Korea Box Office: ‘Along With the Gods’ Sequel Beats ‘Mission Impossible’

Along with the Gods_The Last 49 Days breaks opening records in Korea
CREDIT: Courtesy of Lotte Entertainment

Along With the Gods: The Last 49 Days” broke multiple records in Korea. It kept international hit “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” in second place.

The second part of Lotte’s “Along with the Gods” series, was released on Wednesday, when it scored a record $8.79 million for an opening day. In five days, the Kim Yong-hwa-directed fantasy accumulated $46.2 million from 6.2 million admissions.

Over the weekend “Gods” played on a massive 2,235 screens. It earned $29.9 million, accounting for 71% of total box office.

Released last year, the first part of “Gods” sold 14.4 million tickets. It had a final box office of $103 million.

“Mission: Impossible,” distributed locally by Lotte, tumbled 64%. It earned $6.78 million between Friday and Sunday for a cumulative total of $41.4 million since its July 25 release.

A trio of animated features, “Hello Carbot the Movie: The Cretaceous Period,” “Incredibles 2” and “The Haunted House: The Secret of the Cave,” took third to fifth places, respectively. Opening on Wednesday, the Next Entertainment World-released “Cretaceous” earned $4.17 million over five days. Disney’s ”Incredibles 2” earned $1.43 million between Friday and Sunday for a total of $20.9 million after three weekends on release. CJ E&M’s fantasy adventure animation “The Secret of the Cave” earned $686,000 over the weekend for a two-weekend total of $4.09 million.

