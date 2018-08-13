You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Korea Box Office: ‘Along with the Gods’ Sequel Beats Trio of Prominent Newcomers

Korean box office sensation, "Along with the Gods: The Last 49 Days"
CREDIT: Courtesy of Lotte Entertainment

Along with the Gods: The Last 49 Days” headed towards the record books and remained atop the South Korean box office. It beat a trio of prominent newcomers. The Lotte Entertainment release earned $12.2 million from 1.57 million admissions between Friday and Sunday, for a total of $70.9 million after two weekends on release.

The Spy Gone North,” directed by Yoon Jong-bin (“Kundo: Age of the Rampant”,) debuted in second place. Opening on Wednesday, the CJ Entertainment release earned $15.7 million admissions over five days. Starring top actor Hwang Jung-min, the espionage drama revolves around a South Korean secret agent who hatches a deal with North Korea on the eve of the 1997 South Korean presidential elections. It premiered in Cannes’ Midnight Screening this year. The top two films together accounted for 69% of the total weekend box office.

“Mamma Mia!” sequel “Here We Go Again” landed in third. Opening on Wednesday, the UPI musical drama earned $6.56 million, including revenues from paid previews in the previous week.

Two Wednesday openers, Sony’s animated feature “Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation” and Japanese animation “Detective Conan: Zero the Enforcer” took fourth and sixth places, respectively. “Monster Vacation,” the third instalment of the “Hotel Transylvania” franchise, earned $3.33 million between Wednesday and Sunday, while “Detective Conan” earned $1.89 million over the same period.

