Korea Box Office: ‘Accidental Detective 2’ Holds off ‘Oceans 8’

CREDIT: Courtesy of CJ Entertainment

South Korean crime comedy, “The Accidental Detective 2: In Action” debuted on top of the South Korean box office, beating record-breaking “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”

Opening on Wednesday, the CJ Entertainment release earned $8.2 million from 1.03 million admissions over five days. Directed by E.Oni (“Missing”,) the film is a sequel to Kim Jung-hoon’s 2015 film “The Accidental Detective.” “In Action” revolves around a comic book storekeeper and legendary homicide detective who open a private detective agency and seek the truth behind the death of their client’s fiance.

Incurring a week-on-week drop of 63%, “Fallen Kingdom” slipped to second. The UPI blockbuster earned $5.5 million between Friday and Sunday, for a total of $38.1 million after two weekends. “In Action” and “Fallen Kingdom” accounted for 69% of the total weekend box office.

“Ocean’s 8” opened in third place. The Warner Bros.’ release earned $5.06 million from 621,000 admissions between Wednesday and Sunday.

Local crime actioner, “Believer” with a drop of 68%, slipped to fourth from the previous week’s second place. The Next Entertainment World release added $1.04 million between Friday and Sunday to extend its four-weekend total to $37.6 million.

American comedy “I Feel Pretty” earned $228,000 between Friday and Sunday, for a total of $1.45 million after two weekends. “Hereditary,” an American horror, earned $150,000 for a two-weekend total of $1.19 million.

