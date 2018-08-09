Karan Johar To Ascend ‘Throne’

Indian filmmaker, producer and television personality, Karan Johar is returning to direction after a hiatus of two years. He will shoot historical epic “Throne” (“Takht”).

Describing the plot, Johar tweeted: “An incredible story embedded in history… An epic battle for the majestic Mughal throne… A story of a family, of ambition, of greed, of betrayal, of love & of succession… TAKHT is about WAR for LOVE….”

The film has an A-list cast. It includes Ranveer Singh (“Padmaavat”), Kareena Kapoor Khan (“Veere Di Wedding”), Alia Bhatt (“Raazi”), Vicky Kaushal (“Sanju”), Bhumi Pednekar (“Toilet – Ek Prem Katha”), Janhvi Kapoor (“Dhadak”) and Anil Kapoor (“Race 3”).

Johar’s Dharma Productions will produce the film. The company had two recent back-to-back hits with “Raazi” and “Dhadak.” Dharma’s upcoming slate includes: “Drive,” the Bollywood adaptation of the 2011 Hollywood film; war drama “Kesari,” starring Akshay Kumar; period drama “Kalank,” starring Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan and Sanjay Dutt; “Student Of The Year 2,” starring Tiger Shroff, family drama “Good News,” starring Akshat Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan; and superhero film “Brahmastra,” starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Johar’s last film as director was 2016’s “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil,” starring Aishwarya Rai, Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma, with a cameo from Shah Rukh Khan. It grossed $35 million worldwide.