Juliette Binoche, Ethan Hawke Confirmed for Hirokazu Kore-eda’s ‘Verite’

By

Japan Correspondent

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
Director Hirokazu Kore-eda holds the Palme d'Or for the film 'Shoplifters' following the awards ceremony at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France2018 Awards Photo Call, Cannes, France - 19 May 2018
CREDIT: Arthur Mola/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Fresh from his Palme d’Or triumph in Cannes, the Japanese director of “Shoplifters,” Hirokazu Kore-eda, confirmed that his next film will feature two of France’s biggest stars Juliette Binoche and Catherine Deneuve. They are to be joined by Ethan Hawke and Ludivine Sagnier (“8 Women”).

La Verite” (which translates as ‘The Truth’ in English) will shoot entirely in France in October and November this year. The film is being jointly produced by French firm 3B Productions and Kore-eda’s Bunbuku. Paris-based Wild Bunch is set as the international sales agent. A release in 2019 is penciled in, but a Japanese distributor has not yet been set.

Binoche and Hawke co-star as a married couple who return to France from the United States when the wife’s mother (Deneuve), a well-known actress, publishes her autobiography. During their reunion, various truths are revealed. The script is based on a stage play Kore-eda wrote nearly fifteen years ago, but never produced.

The participation of Binoche, Deneuve and Hawke has been teased for months, with Wild Bunch reportedly supplying casting and other information to the press. Speaking at a Tokyo screening of “Shoplifters,” Kore-eda recently expressed his frustration, saying: “It’s puzzling how much has been leaked, such as cast names and how much they’re getting paid.”

In a statement released Monday, however, he focused on his immediate task. “Directing while overcoming differences of language and culture is a stimulating challenge,” Kore-eda said. “Whether or not to direct the way I do in Japan is something I will think about on the set.”

Kore-eda has long been hailed as one of the world’s top drama film makers. Several of his films including “Nobody Knows,” “Air Doll,” and “Our Little Sister” premiered in Cannes. His “Like Father, Like Son” was acquired for remake by Steven Spielberg.

More Film

  • Director Hirokazu Kore-eda holds the Palme

    Juliette Binoche, Ethan Hawke Confirmed for Hirokazu Kore-eda’s ‘Verite’

    Fresh from his Palme d’Or triumph in Cannes, the Japanese director of “Shoplifters,” Hirokazu Kore-eda, confirmed that his next film will feature two of France’s biggest stars Juliette Binoche and Catherine Deneuve. They are to be joined by Ethan Hawke and Ludivine Sagnier (“8 Women”). “La Verite” (which translates as ‘The Truth’ in English) will […]

  • ANT-MAN AND THE WASP

    Korea Box Office: ‘Ant-Man’ Stays Bigger Than ‘Skyscraper’

    Fresh from his Palme d’Or triumph in Cannes, the Japanese director of “Shoplifters,” Hirokazu Kore-eda, confirmed that his next film will feature two of France’s biggest stars Juliette Binoche and Catherine Deneuve. They are to be joined by Ethan Hawke and Ludivine Sagnier (“8 Women”). “La Verite” (which translates as ‘The Truth’ in English) will […]

  • China Box Office: 'Dying' Holds off

    China Box Office: 'Dying to Survive' Scores $69 Million, Holds Off 'Hidden Man'

    Fresh from his Palme d’Or triumph in Cannes, the Japanese director of “Shoplifters,” Hirokazu Kore-eda, confirmed that his next film will feature two of France’s biggest stars Juliette Binoche and Catherine Deneuve. They are to be joined by Ethan Hawke and Ludivine Sagnier (“8 Women”). “La Verite” (which translates as ‘The Truth’ in English) will […]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    'Yellow Submarine': A Dazzling Revival Everyone Should See (Especially the New Leaders of Pixar)

    Fresh from his Palme d’Or triumph in Cannes, the Japanese director of “Shoplifters,” Hirokazu Kore-eda, confirmed that his next film will feature two of France’s biggest stars Juliette Binoche and Catherine Deneuve. They are to be joined by Ethan Hawke and Ludivine Sagnier (“8 Women”). “La Verite” (which translates as ‘The Truth’ in English) will […]

  • Elsie Fisher appears in I Think

    'Eighth Grade' Rules Indie Box Office With Top Screen Average of 2018

    Fresh from his Palme d’Or triumph in Cannes, the Japanese director of “Shoplifters,” Hirokazu Kore-eda, confirmed that his next film will feature two of France’s biggest stars Juliette Binoche and Catherine Deneuve. They are to be joined by Ethan Hawke and Ludivine Sagnier (“8 Women”). “La Verite” (which translates as ‘The Truth’ in English) will […]

  • International Box Office: 'Hotel Transylvania 3'

    'Hotel Transylvania 3' Climbs Past 'Skyscraper' at International Box Office

    Fresh from his Palme d’Or triumph in Cannes, the Japanese director of “Shoplifters,” Hirokazu Kore-eda, confirmed that his next film will feature two of France’s biggest stars Juliette Binoche and Catherine Deneuve. They are to be joined by Ethan Hawke and Ludivine Sagnier (“8 Women”). “La Verite” (which translates as ‘The Truth’ in English) will […]

  • Box Office: 'Skyscraper' Underperforms; 'Hotel Transylvania

    Box Office: 'Skyscraper' Gets Rocky Start as 'Hotel Transylvania 3' Checks In at No. 1

    Fresh from his Palme d’Or triumph in Cannes, the Japanese director of “Shoplifters,” Hirokazu Kore-eda, confirmed that his next film will feature two of France’s biggest stars Juliette Binoche and Catherine Deneuve. They are to be joined by Ethan Hawke and Ludivine Sagnier (“8 Women”). “La Verite” (which translates as ‘The Truth’ in English) will […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad