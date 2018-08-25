Ivanhoe Pictures, N.E.W. Reveal Korean Remake of ‘Hidden Face’

“Crazy Rich Asians” producer Ivanhoe Pictures has struck a deal with producer-distributor Next Entertainment World (N.E.W.) for a Korean-language remake of Colombian psychological thriller “The Hidden Face.” The pair will co-finance, co-develop, and co-produce, ahead of an early 2019 production start.

The original 2011 feature centered on a young man who may be involved in his girlfriend’s mysterious disappearance. It was directed by Andres Baiz, with distribution and finance from Fox International Productions.

“We hope to deliver a smart thriller about a twisted love triangle and we believe this is the first of many projects on which we’ll partner,” said N.E.W.’s CEO Kim Woo-Taek in a statement. “This is an ideal opportunity to tell an engaging story for Korean viewers in a way that will thrill and excite,” said Ivanhoe’s president of international production, Michael Hogan.

Ivanhoe’s upcoming projects include the 3-part series “Ghoul” for Netflix India, which debuts today, and the Spanish-language feature “La Caja,” developed in partnership with Mexico City-based Lucia Films. Ivanhoe has also acquired film rights to Ryan Graudin’s young adult, action-adventure novel The Walled City, set in Hong Kong’s fabled Kowloon City.

N.E.W. was founded in 2008 and floated on the stock market in 2014. It has film credits including “Train to Busan,” and “The Attorney,” and has expanded into TV drama, music, theater, sports and performance art.