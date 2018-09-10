Ivanhoe Finds Partners for Slate of Films From Indonesia

“Crazy Rich Asians” producer Ivanhoe Pictures has teamed with three local production companies to deliver a slate of Indonesian movies. The initial slate of three movies is built around the prolific and versatile director Joko Anwar (“Satan’s Slaves,” “A Copy of My Mind,” HBO Asia’s “Halfworlds”).

Ivanhoe will work with Indonesian studio Base Entertainment, Korean studio CJ Entertainment, and Indonesian production company Rapi Films. The four companies will co-develop, co-finance and co-produce, and Base will distribute the projects in Indonesia.

Three Indonesian-language theatrical features are currently in development. In order of expected production they are “Impetigore,” “The Vow,” and “Ghost in the Cell.” Each will be directed by Anwar, from his own screenplays.

“Combining expertise of established international production companies like Ivanhoe and CJ Entertainment with that of the skilled local entities Base Entertainment and Rapi Films—which have a vital understanding of Indonesian audiences and the rapidly expanding market—is an exciting venture for our collective companies,” said Ivanhoe president John Penotti.

“These dynamic partners share our vision for creating compelling content for a rapidly developing Indonesian market, as well as for the larger international audience,” said Shanty Harmayn, CEO and co-founder of Base Entertainment.

Indonesia has a vast population of some 260 million. But its film industry remains small for structural reasons. Rapid changes to the exhibition and streaming video sectors are currently opening up new opportunities.

The film industry had also been on a so-called negative list which prevented foreign direct investment. That has changed in the past couple of years as the restrictions have been lowered, and the government encouraged the development of a creative economy.