You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

India’s Zee Making Push Into English-Language Genre Film Production (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zee Studios International

Zee Entertainment, one of India’s largest media groups, is making a committed foray into the English-language movie production business. The initiative is spearheaded by Dubai-based Shibani Kapur, Zee’s CEO of international production.

“We are targeting high-concept, low-budget films, in the genre space and with the kind of international cast that a company like Lionsgate or New Line would recognize,” Kapur told Variety. “We want these movies to travel.”

Kapur’s unit Zee Studios Intl. aims to deliver up to four films per year, made with budgets between $1 million-$5 million. It has completed its first two productions and is currently finishing a third.

Its first picture was “Open 24 Hours,” a psychological horror film set in a rural gas station. Directed by Padraig Reynolds and starring Brendan Fletcher and Vanessa Grasse, it has been selected for all the major fantasy festivals including Sitges, Fantasticfest Frightfest U.K., Screamfest in L.A. and Telluride Horror.

That was followed by “Daddy’s Girl,” in which a youngster held captive by her stepfather becomes the target of a female vigilante. Directed by Julian Richards and starring Costas Mandylor, it premiered in the U.K.’s Raindance festival and is selected for the upcoming Fantasporto festival.

Related

Costliest to date is another Reynolds-directed picture “Dark Light.” Now in post-production, it straddles the haunted house and creature genres, and stars Jessica Madsen (“Leatherface”) and Opal Littleton (Netflix’ “Ozark”). Creature design is by Aaron Sims (“Aquaman,” “Planet of the Apes,” “Insidious”). It used a significantly American and British crew and was shot in Europe to make use of local tax agreements.

“My task at the AFM is to talk to direct distribution partners for the first two and to meet potential sales agents for ‘Dark Light’,” said Kapur. “We’d expect it to have a limited theatrical life.

“Zee is already well established in India (and Indian diaspora communities worldwide) and feel that it is time to branch out. And the reason we are working this way is that we want to show that we are not just passive, equity investors, but are really hands on,” said Kapur. “And then by owing the films, whatever route to market we take with any particular title, eventually the picture will return to us, allowing us to exploit it across our networks and platforms.

In business for over 25 years, Zee operates 66 linear TV channels, in 171 countries and territories, and claims over a billion viewers. The group also recently expanded its digital offering with the launch of VoD app Zee5.

We are quite clear about the genre film markets in the English-language, Russia and Mexico, and we always keep one eye open on China. So we’ll be avoiding supernatural horror,” said Kapur.

Popular on Variety

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

More Film

  • Sean Bean Drone

    Sean Bean Stars in 'Hitman 2' Live-Action Trailer (Watch)

    Zee Entertainment, one of India’s largest media groups, is making a committed foray into the English-language movie production business. The initiative is spearheaded by Dubai-based Shibani Kapur, Zee’s CEO of international production. “We are targeting high-concept, low-budget films, in the genre space and with the kind of international cast that a company like Lionsgate or […]

  • California Sees $6 Billion in Direct

    California Sees $6 Billion in Direct Spending From Incentives

    Zee Entertainment, one of India’s largest media groups, is making a committed foray into the English-language movie production business. The initiative is spearheaded by Dubai-based Shibani Kapur, Zee’s CEO of international production. “We are targeting high-concept, low-budget films, in the genre space and with the kind of international cast that a company like Lionsgate or […]

  • India's Zee Making Push Into English-Language

    India's Zee Making Push Into English-Language Genre Film Production (EXCLUSIVE)

    Zee Entertainment, one of India’s largest media groups, is making a committed foray into the English-language movie production business. The initiative is spearheaded by Dubai-based Shibani Kapur, Zee’s CEO of international production. “We are targeting high-concept, low-budget films, in the genre space and with the kind of international cast that a company like Lionsgate or […]

  • AFM: XYZ Boards Bradley Liew’s ‘Motel

    AFM: XYZ Boards Bradley Liew’s ‘Motel Acacia’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Zee Entertainment, one of India’s largest media groups, is making a committed foray into the English-language movie production business. The initiative is spearheaded by Dubai-based Shibani Kapur, Zee’s CEO of international production. “We are targeting high-concept, low-budget films, in the genre space and with the kind of international cast that a company like Lionsgate or […]

  • Isabelle Huppert to Play Drug Dealer

    Isabelle Huppert to Play Drug Dealer in 'La Daronne' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Zee Entertainment, one of India’s largest media groups, is making a committed foray into the English-language movie production business. The initiative is spearheaded by Dubai-based Shibani Kapur, Zee’s CEO of international production. “We are targeting high-concept, low-budget films, in the genre space and with the kind of international cast that a company like Lionsgate or […]

  • Cold Sweat Review

    Tokyo Film Review: ‘Cold Sweat’

    Zee Entertainment, one of India’s largest media groups, is making a committed foray into the English-language movie production business. The initiative is spearheaded by Dubai-based Shibani Kapur, Zee’s CEO of international production. “We are targeting high-concept, low-budget films, in the genre space and with the kind of international cast that a company like Lionsgate or […]

  • 'Amanda' Claims Tokyo Festival Grand Prize

    'Amanda' Claims Tokyo Festival Grand Prize

    Zee Entertainment, one of India’s largest media groups, is making a committed foray into the English-language movie production business. The initiative is spearheaded by Dubai-based Shibani Kapur, Zee’s CEO of international production. “We are targeting high-concept, low-budget films, in the genre space and with the kind of international cast that a company like Lionsgate or […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad