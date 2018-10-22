India’s Roy Kapur Films Reveals Eclectic Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

Former MD of Disney India, Siddharth Roy Kapur has revealed an eclectic range of films to be produced by his production company Roy Kapur Films.

“Saare Jahaan Se Achcha,” to be directed by Mahesh Mathai (“Bhopal Express”), and written by Anjum Rajabali (“Satyagraha”,) is a biopic of Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian in space. An A-list cast will be announced by the end of the year ahead of a production start in February. The film is a co-production with Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP.

Vinil Mathew (“Hasee Toh Phasee”) will direct “Sinbad,” a thriller inspired by merchant navy officer Audumbar Bhoi, whose ship was attacked by Somali pirates, from a script by Sudip Sharma (“NH10”). Casting is underway.

In 2019, Sooni Taraporewala (“Little Zizou”) will direct “Ballet Boys.” The fact-based story follows two Mumbai slum boys, one a Hindu and the other Muslim, who shoot to global prominence after being discovered by an Israeli dance instructor.

A film based on the true story of Vijendra Singh Rathore, a truck driver who found his lost wife after a 19-month search in the aftermath of flash floods in North India, is in development.

“I’m genre-agnostic and scale-agnostic. Instinctively, I react more to drama, human drama, family drama, and love stories than to say, something like horror, but I’m open to all kinds,” Roy Kapur told Variety.

He spoke to Variety in London on the set of Shonali Bose’s “The Sky Is Pink,” starring Priyanka Chopra (“Quantico”), Farhan Akhtar (“Lucknow Central”) and Zaira Wasim (“Secret Superstar”). The film is based on the true story of motivational speaker Aisha Chowdhary, and is a co-production with Chopra’s Purple Pebble Films and RSVP.

RKP is also producing 10 original digital shows for billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s upcoming Jio content platform that will roll out from mid-2019. “The really exciting part for me about the Jio association is the breadth of reach that Jio has in India,” said Roy Kapur. Reliance Jio Infocomm has more than 252 million subscribers.