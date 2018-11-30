×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Silver Screen Winner Imtiaz Ahmed Cuts in Razor for Bangladesh ‘Paradise’

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Goopy Bagha Productions

Imtiaz Bijon Ahmed, whose “Live From Dhaka” won two Silver Screen Awards in Singapore in 2016, has brought Germany’s Razor Film on board his new film “Paradise.” Set on a small, isolated island off the coast of Bangladesh, the film will follow a 14-year-old student at an Islamic school whose duty and faith are tested. Principal photography on “Paradise” will start shooting in the last quarter of 2019.

Mohammed Arifur Rahman will co-produce for Bangladesh’s Goopy Bagha Productions. Ahmed previously directed 2016’s “Kingdom of Clay Subjects” that was produced by Goopy Bagha.

Razor will serve as co-producer. The company has credits that include the Oscar-nominated and Golden Globe winning “Waltz With Bashir,” and 2018 Cannes title “Rafiki.”

“We were very impressed by the audacity of the director and producer, and the artistic strength of the early draft of the screenplay that we read,” Razor’s Roman Paul told Variety. “It is a difficult project to mount that requires courage but is also important for Bangladesh and the world. We at Razor Film have a tradition of getting involved in projects that have universal appeal, yet are complicated to impossible to finance and realize in their respective countries. We are excited to be involved with Bijon and Arifur on this riveting story about love in an utterly beautiful but also utterly scary place.”

Popular on Variety

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

More Film

  • Osamu Tezuka's Erotic Manga 'Barbara' Gets

    Osamu Tezuka's Erotic Manga 'Barbara' Gets Live Action Treatment

    Imtiaz Bijon Ahmed, whose “Live From Dhaka” won two Silver Screen Awards in Singapore in 2016, has brought Germany’s Razor Film on board his new film “Paradise.” Set on a small, isolated island off the coast of Bangladesh, the film will follow a 14-year-old student at an Islamic school whose duty and faith are tested. […]

  • Silver Screen Winner Imtiaz Ahmed Cuts

    Silver Screen Winner Imtiaz Ahmed Cuts in Razor for Bangladesh ‘Paradise’

    Imtiaz Bijon Ahmed, whose “Live From Dhaka” won two Silver Screen Awards in Singapore in 2016, has brought Germany’s Razor Film on board his new film “Paradise.” Set on a small, isolated island off the coast of Bangladesh, the film will follow a 14-year-old student at an Islamic school whose duty and faith are tested. […]

  • ATF: Thai Horror 'Reside' Scares up

    ATF: Thai Horror 'Reside' Scares up Pre-Release Sales

    Imtiaz Bijon Ahmed, whose “Live From Dhaka” won two Silver Screen Awards in Singapore in 2016, has brought Germany’s Razor Film on board his new film “Paradise.” Set on a small, isolated island off the coast of Bangladesh, the film will follow a 14-year-old student at an Islamic school whose duty and faith are tested. […]

  • SGIFF: Panorama Shorts Showcases Diversity of

    SGIFF: Panorama Shorts Showcases Diversity of Singapore Talent

    Imtiaz Bijon Ahmed, whose “Live From Dhaka” won two Silver Screen Awards in Singapore in 2016, has brought Germany’s Razor Film on board his new film “Paradise.” Set on a small, isolated island off the coast of Bangladesh, the film will follow a 14-year-old student at an Islamic school whose duty and faith are tested. […]

  • Mary Poppins Dick Van Dyke Julie

    'Mary Poppins Returns': Why Julie Andrews Turned Down a Cameo

    Imtiaz Bijon Ahmed, whose “Live From Dhaka” won two Silver Screen Awards in Singapore in 2016, has brought Germany’s Razor Film on board his new film “Paradise.” Set on a small, isolated island off the coast of Bangladesh, the film will follow a 14-year-old student at an Islamic school whose duty and faith are tested. […]

  • Marrakech Film Festival Returns With Stars-Packed

    Marrakech Film Festival Returns With Star-Packed Opening Night

    Imtiaz Bijon Ahmed, whose “Live From Dhaka” won two Silver Screen Awards in Singapore in 2016, has brought Germany’s Razor Film on board his new film “Paradise.” Set on a small, isolated island off the coast of Bangladesh, the film will follow a 14-year-old student at an Islamic school whose duty and faith are tested. […]

  • Ralph Breaks the Internet

    Box Office: 'Ralph Breaks the Internet' Refreshes for Another No. 1 Weekend

    Imtiaz Bijon Ahmed, whose “Live From Dhaka” won two Silver Screen Awards in Singapore in 2016, has brought Germany’s Razor Film on board his new film “Paradise.” Set on a small, isolated island off the coast of Bangladesh, the film will follow a 14-year-old student at an Islamic school whose duty and faith are tested. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad