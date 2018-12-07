×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

IFFAM Alumnus Richie Mehta Takes ‘Delhi Crime Story’ to Sundance

By

Naman's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Patrick Frater

Delhi Crime Story,” a seven-part series by Indo-Canadian writer-director Richie Mehta (“Siddharth”) will have its world premiere at Sundance in early 2019.

Mehta was at the 2nd International Film Festival and Awards, Macao (IFFAM), in 2017 with “The Price of Tea,” one of the three auteur projects at the IFFAM project market that year. Set in Beijing, the film will follow a Canadian man who falls for a Chinese woman over the course of a magical day only to discover that she is not what she seems.

Several parts of “Delhi Crime Story” will play as part of Sundance’s Indie Episodic strand. Based on the 2012 rape case in Delhi that shocked the world, the series centers on the heroic actions of the Delhi police. With the eyes of the world upon it, the investigation is led by one passionate female officer who was driven to find the perpetrators by the crime’s extreme brutality.

“We wanted to illustrate and explore a crime that is so incomprehensible to most people that you don’t know where to start to think about it. And while you don’t want to think about it, it’s a topic that needs to be addressed,” Mehta said. “This led us to the production of a multiple part television series, because there is so much to explore and it can be done in the auspices of a police thriller procedural that should keep audiences gripped.”

Related

“I’m trying to get through this, like all of us. And I feel that, through the story of these police officers who deal with gang rape every single day of their lives, our series can provide a catharsis and learning, as well as an exploration and understanding of law and order in a developing world,” Mehta added.

The cast includes Shefali Shah (“Once Again”,) Adil Hussain (“Life of Pi,) Denzil Smith (“The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel”,) Rasika Duggal (“Manto”,) Rajesh Tailang (“Selection Day”,) and Yashaswini Dayama (“Dear Zindagi”).

The series is a co-production between Golden Karavan and Ivanhoe Pictures. Serving as executive producers for Golden Karavan are Aaron Kaplan, Jeff Sagansky, Florence Sloan, Apoorva Bakshi, Pooja Kohli, and Sanjay Bachani. Executive producers from Ivanhoe Pictures are John Penotti, Kilian Kerwin, and Michael Hogan. This is the first project from Golden Karavan.

Ivanhoe already has a strong Asian presence. Along with Warner Bros. and Color Force, Ivanhoe produced and co-financed “Crazy Rich Asians.”  With Fox International Pictures it produced the South Korean thriller “The Wailing” by Na Hong-jin. In China, Ivanhoe teamed with Hairun Pictures on “My Other Home.” Ivanhoe has also acquired film rights to Ryan Graudin’s young adult, action-adventure novel, “The Walled City” set in Kowloon City.

Popular on Variety

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Michael B Jordan Actors on Actors

    Michael B. Jordan Reflects on the Cultural Impact of 'Black Panther': 'It Gave Everybody a Sense of Pride'

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

More Film

  • Wanda Sykes Ken Jeong Kristen Wiig

    Who Should Replace Kevin Hart as Oscars Host?

    Less than two days after announcing Kevin Hart as its Oscar host, the Academy is already on the look-out for a replacement, following widespread protests about Hart’s homophobic past tweets. Many are turning to “Saturday Night Live” actresses Kate McKinnon and Kristen Wiig as possible solutions, while others are looking to proven veterans like Ellen [...]

  • Directors Choice: Erik Matti on ‘Once

    Directors Choice: Erik Matti on ‘Once Upon A Time In America’

    At the Macao festival’s popular Director’s Choice strand, contemporary filmmakers are asked to choose one genre film that has had an impact on them. Three Asian filmmakers were asked to choose non-Asian films, while non-Asian filmmakers were asked to select Asian films. The Philippines’ Erik Matti chose Sergio Leone’s “Once Upon A Time In America.” [...]

  • Macau Cinematic Heritage Showcased in Photo

    Macau's Cinematic Heritage Showcased in Photo Exhibition

    Macau’s architectural heritage is showcased in a new photographic exhibition, Experience Macao Cinematic Style. It is timed to coincide with the opening today of the 3rd edition of the International Film Festival and Awards Macao. Organized by the Macao Government Tourism Office, the exhibition includes pictures taken by a 15-strong mix of professional photographers and [...]

  • IFFAM: Mattie Do, Annick Mahnert Continue

    IFFAM: Mattie Do, Annick Mahnert Continue Journey With ‘Long Walk’

    Laos director Mattie Do and Swiss producer Annick Mahnert are working together on “The Long Walk,” a project that was at the first edition of the IFFAM Project market in 2016 and is showing as a work in progress at the Macao Industry Hub. The pair previously teamed up on “Dearest Sister.” The film was [...]

  • Macao Festival Selector Mike Goodridge Talks

    Macao Festival Selector Mike Goodridge Talks Evolutionary Lineup

    This is the festival’s third year of existence, and Mike Goodridge’s second edition as artistic director. So things should be approaching a degree of maturity now. Goodridge calls it an evolution. What are the major programming lines of the 3rd edition of IFFAM? We are launching the New Chinese Cinema section. The idea is simple [...]

  • IFFAM Alumnus Richie Mehta Takes ‘Delhi

    IFFAM Alumnus Richie Mehta Takes ‘Delhi Crime Story’ to Sundance

    “Delhi Crime Story,” a seven-part series by Indo-Canadian writer-director Richie Mehta (“Siddharth”) will have its world premiere at Sundance in early 2019. Mehta was at the 2nd International Film Festival and Awards, Macao (IFFAM), in 2017 with “The Price of Tea,” one of the three auteur projects at the IFFAM project market that year. Set [...]

  • Valerian

    EuropaCorp, Pathé Sign Three-Year Distribution Pact

    Luc Besson’s financially ailing EuropaCorp has signed a distribution deal with Pathé, which will handle the French release of three EuropaCorp movies per year over the next three years. The first two films to be released by Pathé in France under the deal are Besson’s (“Valerian”) thriller “Anna,” with Helen Mirren, and Guillaume Canet’s “Nous [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad