×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

IFFAM: Erik Matti Hatches Plans for ‘On The Job’ Franchise

By

Naman's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Reality Entertainment

Filipino director Erik Matti is known for his eclectic body of work that includes “Honor Thy Father” and “Seklusyon.” His 2013 effort, “On The Job” travelled widely and won several awards including two at the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, and was nominated for an SACD Prize at the Cannes Directors’ Fortnight.

Matti is at the International Film Festival and Awards Macao this week with the action thriller “BuyBust” that is showing in the festival’s Flying Daggers strand. The film has shown in Bucheon, Fantasia and the Berlin Fanstasy Filmfest.

Inspired by real life events, “On The Job” focused on prisoners who are temporarily released to act as contract killers on behalf of powerful people. The film is now part of a rapidly expanding franchise.

“On The Job 2” is currently filming and is due to complete principal photography by February, with a view to releasing it in the Philippines on June 12, 2019, the country’s independence day. This will be followed by a five-part series.

Because of the scale of the story, Matti is also considering making a four hour condensed version that incorporates both the original film and the TV series. “That would be a feat,” Matti told Variety. “And I don’t know if we can do something with it theatrically or in festivals.”

Related

Between his festival appearance in Macau and shooting the series, Matti is simultaneously working on two small horror films. One will be done by February 2019 and the other completed by April.

“Honestly, I had a bit of trepidation while we were completing the film,” says Matti. “Before starting, I viewed a lot of Asian action films to make sure that we do something uniquely Filipino. We are not a martial arts action movie. Yes, we have characters that know martial arts because of their training as soldiers but as I witnessed in a lot of the brawls we saw on YouTube during our research, the fights are all awkward, dirty and unpredictable. And that I think is what makes our action direction unique to the rest of the action choreography in other Asian action films.”

“We are a country where we don’t fight using martial arts,” Matti continues. “We’re a brawl country. When we fight in the Philippines, we fight by scratching people’s faces, grabbing the hair, stabbing, clumsy punches and grappling. Knowing how most Asian action movies are judged by how specific and fancy the action choreography are using fantastic leaps and clever acrobatics, I was scared that they wouldn’t accept the dirty, gritty, action filmmaking we used for “BuyBust.” Although some action fanatics were disappointed by the raw ‘unstudied’ ‘clumsy’ fights that we based on a lot of real-life YouTube fight videos in the slums, we were happy that Other picked up the frenzied, immediate mood and tone we achieved. I get bored by well-edited martial arts fight sequences that are too specific and precise.”

Matti’s rigor has clearly worked, as “BuyBust” has been appreciated the world over and is on its way to attaining cult status amongst action fans. “We’re happy that a lot of the international critics and audience picked up what we were going for and totally enjoyed the film,” says Matti. “We didn’t want a well-staged dance, we want raw brutal mayhem.”

Another Matti film “Pintakasi” was at the Macao project market in 2016. “Since “Pintakasi” involves an FBI story and the news of the bombing in Indonesia, we are now trying to put up the financing for a three-way co-venture between an American film company and an Indonesian film company,” says Matti. “It’s quite ambitious to pull-off but we’re trying to see if there’s a potential for this synergy between three countries.”

Popular on Variety

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Michael B Jordan Actors on Actors

    Michael B. Jordan Reflects on the Cultural Impact of 'Black Panther': 'It Gave Everybody a Sense of Pride'

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

More Film

  • IFFAM: Erik Matti Hatches Plans for

    IFFAM: Erik Matti Hatches Plans for ‘On The Job’ Franchise

    Filipino director Erik Matti is known for his eclectic body of work that includes “Honor Thy Father” and “Seklusyon.” His 2013 effort, “On The Job” travelled widely and won several awards including two at the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, and was nominated for an SACD Prize at the Cannes Directors’ Fortnight. Matti is at [...]

  • Joan Chen attends the season premiere

    Joan Chen Talks Diversity in Hollywood, Welcomes #MeToo

    Chinese-American actress, writer and director Joan Chen says that she was flattered when Time magazine described her as the “Elizabeth Taylor of China.” When asked at an in-conversation event in Singapore on Saturday whether she paved the way for Chinese actresses to follow in Hollywood, Chen said, “We never go to work because we want [...]

  • Kyzza Terrazas Joins Garcia Bernal, Diego

    Kyzza Terrazas Joins Gael Garcia Bernal, Diego Luna’s La Corriente del Golfo (EXCLUSIVE)

    BUENOS AIRES — Launching their new production house, La Corriente de Golfo, last April, Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna have tapped Mexican writer-director Kyzza Terrazas as the company’s head of development. The appointment will certainly help build the company appointing an old-rounder capable of overseeing and implementing development, writing and directing, and a longtime [...]

  • IFFAM Actress in Focus: Yao Chen

    IFFAM Actress in Focus: Yao Chen Talks Performing, Producing and Public Pressure

    Macao’s Actress in Focus is a woman who has trained as a boxer, likes British actors, especially Benedict Cumberbatch and Jeremy Irons, and is now setting out her stall as a producer. Yao Chen has built a career over 20 years thanks to TV shows including “My Own Swordsman,” and films including “If You Are [...]

  • Bradley Liew's 'Motel Acacia' Shoots After

    Cautionary Tale, 'Motel Acacia' Under Way After Four Years of Development

    Production has begun on Malaysian director Bradley Liew’s upscale horror film “Motel Acacia.” With a clearly topical message, the film features a hotel bed that eats immigrants. Actor, JC Santos called it: “A cautionary tale of what’s going to happen in the future.” Indonesian star, Nicholas Saputra said the he agreed to the role “because [...]

  • Jon M. ChuUnforgettable Gala, Inside, Los

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Honored at Unforgettable Awards: 'One Movie Every 25 Years is Just Not F—ing Enough'

    Fresh on the heels of its Golden Globe nomination, “Crazy Rich Asians” was the talk of the evening at Kore Asian Media’s 17th annual Unforgettable Awards. Saturday’s event, which celebrates Asian-American trailblazers and their achievements in the entertainment industry, honored a host of Asian actors, directors and influencers, including “Crazy Rich Asians” director Jon M. [...]

  • (L to R) Marco Graf as

    'Roma' Named Best Film of 2018 by L.A. Film Critics Association

    Members of the Los Angeles Film Critics Assn. met today to vote on the year’s best cinema accomplishments. Recent winners of the group’s top prize include “Call Me by Your Name,” “Moonlight,” “Spotlight,” “Boyhood,” “Her”/”Gravity” and “Amour.” List of winners below. Best Film: “Roma” (Runner-up: “Burning”) Best Director: Debra Granik, “Leave No Trace”(Runner-up: Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma”) [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad