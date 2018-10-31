You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

AFM: Hugo Weaving Stars in ‘Hearts and Bones’

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Hugo Weaving FIRST LOOK STILL
CREDIT: Courtesy of First Move Media

“Lord of the Rings” and “Matrix” star Hugo Weaving heads the cast of Australian feature film “Hearts and Bones.”

“Hearts and Bones” is a heart-wrenching but ultimately uplifting story of friendship between a war correspondent and a Sudanese refugee. They are connected by a photograph that threatens to destroy them both. It explores issues of personal identity, the ties of family, friendship, masculinity and fatherhood, all set against Sydney’s diverse and expanding cultural divide.

“Hearts and Bones” is written and directed by Ben Lawrence (“Ghosthunter”), co-written by Beatrix Christian (“Picnic at Hanging Rock”) and produced by Matt Reeder (“The Little Death,”) at Night Kitchen Productions.

Production has recently got under way in Sydney, Australia. Newcomer Andrew Luri stars as the Sudanese refugee.

“When work on this script began in 2002, the world had just witnessed 9/11 and Australia had embarked on a war in Afghanistan that continues to this day,” said Lawrence. “The flow of refugees has since grown to numbers that haven’t been seen since World War II. ‘Hearts and Bones’ is an urban mystery that explores Australia’s place in this changed world.”

“Hearts and Bones” is a Night Kitchen Production with principal production funding from Screen Australia in association with Create NSW, and financed with support from Spectrum Films and Lemac. Madman Entertainment will distribute in Australia and New Zealand.

Popular on Variety

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

More Film

  • Hugo Weaving FIRST LOOK STILL

    AFM: Hugo Weaving Stars in 'Hearts and Bones'

    “Lord of the Rings” and “Matrix” star Hugo Weaving heads the cast of Australian feature film “Hearts and Bones.” “Hearts and Bones” is a heart-wrenching but ultimately uplifting story of friendship between a war correspondent and a Sudanese refugee. They are connected by a photograph that threatens to destroy them both. It explores issues of personal […]

  • AFM American Film Market Placeholder

    American Film Market Opens Amid Massive Uncertainty

    “Lord of the Rings” and “Matrix” star Hugo Weaving heads the cast of Australian feature film “Hearts and Bones.” “Hearts and Bones” is a heart-wrenching but ultimately uplifting story of friendship between a war correspondent and a Sudanese refugee. They are connected by a photograph that threatens to destroy them both. It explores issues of personal […]

  • H. Scott Salinas and Annie Lennox

    Variety's Music for Screens Summit Tackles Diversity, Pay and Awards Contention

    “Lord of the Rings” and “Matrix” star Hugo Weaving heads the cast of Australian feature film “Hearts and Bones.” “Hearts and Bones” is a heart-wrenching but ultimately uplifting story of friendship between a war correspondent and a Sudanese refugee. They are connected by a photograph that threatens to destroy them both. It explores issues of personal […]

  • Milt Barlow Asia Releasing Tangren acquisition

    Milt Barlow Appointed CEO of Australia's Tangren Cultural

    “Lord of the Rings” and “Matrix” star Hugo Weaving heads the cast of Australian feature film “Hearts and Bones.” “Hearts and Bones” is a heart-wrenching but ultimately uplifting story of friendship between a war correspondent and a Sudanese refugee. They are connected by a photograph that threatens to destroy them both. It explores issues of personal […]

  • Peter Jackson’s ‘They Shall Not Grow

    Peter Jackson’s ‘They Shall Not Grow Old’ Gets Armistice Day TV Premiere on the BBC

    “Lord of the Rings” and “Matrix” star Hugo Weaving heads the cast of Australian feature film “Hearts and Bones.” “Hearts and Bones” is a heart-wrenching but ultimately uplifting story of friendship between a war correspondent and a Sudanese refugee. They are connected by a photograph that threatens to destroy them both. It explores issues of personal […]

  • Olivia Colman in the film THE

    ‘The Favourite’ Leads the Field in the British Independent Film Award Nominations

    “Lord of the Rings” and “Matrix” star Hugo Weaving heads the cast of Australian feature film “Hearts and Bones.” “Hearts and Bones” is a heart-wrenching but ultimately uplifting story of friendship between a war correspondent and a Sudanese refugee. They are connected by a photograph that threatens to destroy them both. It explores issues of personal […]

  • VIEW Conference 2018 Director Maria Elena

    'Breadwinner' Director Nora Twomey Honored With View Conference Visionary Award

    “Lord of the Rings” and “Matrix” star Hugo Weaving heads the cast of Australian feature film “Hearts and Bones.” “Hearts and Bones” is a heart-wrenching but ultimately uplifting story of friendship between a war correspondent and a Sudanese refugee. They are connected by a photograph that threatens to destroy them both. It explores issues of personal […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad