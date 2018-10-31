AFM: Hugo Weaving Stars in ‘Hearts and Bones’

“Lord of the Rings” and “Matrix” star Hugo Weaving heads the cast of Australian feature film “Hearts and Bones.”

“Hearts and Bones” is a heart-wrenching but ultimately uplifting story of friendship between a war correspondent and a Sudanese refugee. They are connected by a photograph that threatens to destroy them both. It explores issues of personal identity, the ties of family, friendship, masculinity and fatherhood, all set against Sydney’s diverse and expanding cultural divide.

“Hearts and Bones” is written and directed by Ben Lawrence (“Ghosthunter”), co-written by Beatrix Christian (“Picnic at Hanging Rock”) and produced by Matt Reeder (“The Little Death,”) at Night Kitchen Productions.

Production has recently got under way in Sydney, Australia. Newcomer Andrew Luri stars as the Sudanese refugee.

“When work on this script began in 2002, the world had just witnessed 9/11 and Australia had embarked on a war in Afghanistan that continues to this day,” said Lawrence. “The flow of refugees has since grown to numbers that haven’t been seen since World War II. ‘Hearts and Bones’ is an urban mystery that explores Australia’s place in this changed world.”

“Hearts and Bones” is a Night Kitchen Production with principal production funding from Screen Australia in association with Create NSW, and financed with support from Spectrum Films and Lemac. Madman Entertainment will distribute in Australia and New Zealand.