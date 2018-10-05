You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Busan: Hot Titles at the Asian Film Market

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Mandarin Entertainment

Sitting between the early fall festivals of Toronto and Venice and November’s American Film Market, Busan’s Asian Film Market is either badly timed or brilliantly positioned, depending on your point of view.

There is no doubt, however, that it plays host to a range of hidden gems, and allows buyers to get an early jump on a selection of key titles – both of the artistic and the commercial varieties.

Hong Kong’s Mandarin Entertainment is handling the festival’s big-budget ($28 million production cost) closing film, “Master Z: Ip Man Legacy,” with its starry cast including Dave Bautista, Michelle Yeoh and Tony Jaa. The company is also pre-selling its even bigger “Ip Man 4.” The budget is now confirmed at $52 million and pitches Asian superstar Donnie Yen against British action star Scott Adkins (“The Expendables,” “Wolf Warrior II”) with delivery scheduled in 2019.

Another Hong Kong studio, Edko Films, is touting $40 million China-Australia co-production “The Whistleblower.” Directed by Chinese female filmmaker Xue Xiaolu (“Finding Mr, Right”), the action-thriller stars Tang Wei as an employee who calls time on her bosses. Edko’s artier offering is “The Poet,” by Chinese director Liu Hao. The film plays later this month in competition in Tokyo.

Related

Taiwan-based sales house Flash Forward Entertainment is also offering Busan market participants an early glimpse of “A First Farewell,” which also plays in Tokyo.

Japanese sales and production firm Free Stone is bringing “Love’s Twisting Path” to market. The film is the first to be made in two decades by veteran director Sadao Nakajima, who was a master of the samurai genre at the Toei studio before turning to the Yakuza genre, and is best-known for “The Seburi Story.”

Busan is, of course, also a prime platform for the Korean majors to show footage and launch new fare. CJ Entertainment is unveiling three of its fourth-quarter behemoths. The slate is headed by financial thriller “Default,” featuring “Burning” star Yoo Ah-in and France’s Vincent Cassel. Military actioner “Take Point” stars Ha Jung-woo (“Along With the Gods”) alongside Jennifer Ehle and Kevin Durand. CJ is also pitching Chinese-language crime actioner “The Big Shot.” Directed by Wu Bai, the film stars Wang Qianyuan (“Shadow”) and Bao Baier (“Detective Chinatown 2”).

The market is also the platform for the launch of completed films that have proved their worth in home markets, but have yet to cross over in other territories. Playtime is handling Rithy Panh’s Vietnamese foreign-language Oscar contender “Graves Without a Name.” Black comedy “Dying to Survive” was a commercial hit that had such an impact in China that it changed government policy on pharmaceuticals procurement. Movie View Intl. is handling the overseas rights.

Popular on Variety

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

More Film

  • 'Bayou Caviar' Review: Cuba Gooding Jr.

    Film Review: 'Bayou Caviar'

    Sitting between the early fall festivals of Toronto and Venice and November’s American Film Market, Busan’s Asian Film Market is either badly timed or brilliantly positioned, depending on your point of view. There is no doubt, however, that it plays host to a range of hidden gems, and allows buyers to get an early jump […]

  • Busan Festival: Hot Titles at the

    Busan: Hot Titles at the Asian Film Market

    Sitting between the early fall festivals of Toronto and Venice and November’s American Film Market, Busan’s Asian Film Market is either badly timed or brilliantly positioned, depending on your point of view. There is no doubt, however, that it plays host to a range of hidden gems, and allows buyers to get an early jump […]

  • Contents Panda Scores 'Rampant' Sales Deals

    Contents Panda Scores 'Rampant' Sales Deals

    Sitting between the early fall festivals of Toronto and Venice and November’s American Film Market, Busan’s Asian Film Market is either badly timed or brilliantly positioned, depending on your point of view. There is no doubt, however, that it plays host to a range of hidden gems, and allows buyers to get an early jump […]

  • Johnny Depp Richard Says Goodbye

    Film Review: 'Richard Says Goodbye'

    Sitting between the early fall festivals of Toronto and Venice and November’s American Film Market, Busan’s Asian Film Market is either badly timed or brilliantly positioned, depending on your point of view. There is no doubt, however, that it plays host to a range of hidden gems, and allows buyers to get an early jump […]

  • DF-01120_1123_1134_R2_COMP - Viola Davis and Cynthia

    New London Gang Moves Into Fresh H.Q., Hits Gender Targets

    Sitting between the early fall festivals of Toronto and Venice and November’s American Film Market, Busan’s Asian Film Market is either badly timed or brilliantly positioned, depending on your point of view. There is no doubt, however, that it plays host to a range of hidden gems, and allows buyers to get an early jump […]

  • Europeans Get Back to Business at

    Europeans Get Back to Business at the Asian Film Market

    Sitting between the early fall festivals of Toronto and Venice and November’s American Film Market, Busan’s Asian Film Market is either badly timed or brilliantly positioned, depending on your point of view. There is no doubt, however, that it plays host to a range of hidden gems, and allows buyers to get an early jump […]

  • Korea's NEW Hits 10-Year Mark With

    Korea's NEW Hits 10-Year Mark With Bigger Plans in Place

    Sitting between the early fall festivals of Toronto and Venice and November’s American Film Market, Busan’s Asian Film Market is either badly timed or brilliantly positioned, depending on your point of view. There is no doubt, however, that it plays host to a range of hidden gems, and allows buyers to get an early jump […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad