Hollywood May Win Quota Concession in China (Report)

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jing Tian The Great Wall
CREDIT: Courtesy of Universal

The quantity of Hollywood movies imported into China may increase under the terms of a trade deal.

The number of films able to be distributed in China on revenue sharing terms could grow from 34 at present to 44, according to news publication The Information. No sources are cited.

The publication also says that the bilateral talks, which started in February 2017, have been stalled since the Chinese New Year period in February this year.

The negotiations seek to renew and replace an existing deal which has been in place since 2012. In addition to the number of revenue sharing film imports, the negotiations cover matters including the size of the revenue share to be paid to rights owners, the number of films that can additionally be imported on flat fee terms, and other terms of trade.

Currently, Chinese government regulators choose which films are to be imported on revenue sharing terms, as well as their release dates. In most cases only state-owned companies are allowed to distribute the revenue sharing films in China. The U.S. Trade Representative, which heads negotiations for the American side, has sought greater flexibility on these matters.

All films released in China also need to be approved by censors, and to be cleared for audiences of all ages. That has meant significant cuts in some cases.

Popular on Variety

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

  • Keri Russell

    'Star Wars: Episode IX' Eyes Keri Russell

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

More Film

  • Jing Tian The Great Wall

    Hollywood May Win Quota Concession in China (Report)

    The quantity of Hollywood movies imported into China may increase under the terms of a trade deal. The number of films able to be distributed in China on revenue sharing terms could grow from 34 at present to 44, according to news publication The Information. No sources are cited. The publication also says that the […]

  • Damascus Cover review

    Film Review: 'Damascus Cover'

    The quantity of Hollywood movies imported into China may increase under the terms of a trade deal. The number of films able to be distributed in China on revenue sharing terms could grow from 34 at present to 44, according to news publication The Information. No sources are cited. The publication also says that the […]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    Shinobu Hashimoto, Scriptwriter for Akira Kurosawa, Dies at 100

    The quantity of Hollywood movies imported into China may increase under the terms of a trade deal. The number of films able to be distributed in China on revenue sharing terms could grow from 34 at present to 44, according to news publication The Information. No sources are cited. The publication also says that the […]

  • 'Path of Blood' Review: The Mask

    Film Review: 'Path of Blood'

    The quantity of Hollywood movies imported into China may increase under the terms of a trade deal. The number of films able to be distributed in China on revenue sharing terms could grow from 34 at present to 44, according to news publication The Information. No sources are cited. The publication also says that the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad