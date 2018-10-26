You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Tokyo Festival Star Hiroki Hasegawa on Getting in Touch With Different Experiences

By

Japan Correspondent

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
Hiroki Hasegawa Opening ceremony, Tokyo Film Festival, Japan - 25 Oct 2018
CREDIT: Aflo/REX/Shutterstock

One of the many tall, slender, handsome guys who populate (and in some cases over-populate) Japanese TV dramas and films, Hiroki Hasegawa is also not the usual model-turned-actor. After graduating from Tokyo’s Chuo University, he joined the famed Bungei-za theater company, an incubator of acting talent for generations, and appeared in productions by renowned stage director Yukio Ninagawa.

After turning 30, he began to act on TV, and several years later, in films. Now 42, he has worked with such internationally known auteurs as Sion Sono (“Why Don’t You Play In Hell?”) and Kiyoshi Kurosawa (“Before We Vanish”), while winning a 2017 Japan Academy best actor prize for his work in the smash “Shin Godzilla.”

Hasesgawa stars in two films at this year’s Tokyo International Film Festival: Junji Sakamoto’s dark drama “Another World,” which screens in competition, and Daishi Matsunaga’s “Hekishu,” the Myanmar-set segment of the three-part omnibus “Asian Three-Fold Mirror 2018: Journey.”

A coproduction of the Japan Foundation Asia Center and TIFF, “Hekishu” centers on Suzuki (Hasegawa) the employee of a Japanese trading company who has been sent to Yangon to speed up the country’s lumbering trains. As he rides those trains and wanders the local market he deepens his acquaintance with the Burmese, particularly a pretty seamstress (Nandar Myat Aung) he hires to make a longyi, a cylindrical cloth worn by both men and women.

Related

The film’s theme of the clash between old and new, traditional and modern, struck a personal chord with Hasegawa. “We were shooting out in the countryside, where the old ways still hold strong, but where change is coming,” he says. “It reminded me of the Japanese countryside I saw as a kid, but is now totally different.”

His character, Suzuki, starts to feel conflicted as he realizes that his mission may have its downside. “Progress may bring destruction,” says Hasegawa. “The ideal thing would be bring in modern progress while preserving the good sides of tradition,” Hasegawa says. “But that may not be possible.”

To play Suzuki, a fish-out-of-water character, Hasegawa limited his preparation before boarding the plane to Yangon so he could see the country with fresh eyes. “I didn’t study or any of that,” he says. “The only thing I did was to learn Burmese – at least enough to say my lines,” he adds with a grin.
He applied the opposite technique when he played Eisuke, the tortured former Self-Defense Forces soldier in “Another World.”

Returning to his small town home deep in the countryside, Eisuke tries to reconnect with his old friends from junior high, especially Hiroshi (Goro Inagaki), who is laboring as a charcoal maker. But Eisuke finds true communication hard since he is trying to conceal the unsettled state of his mind. “He has PTSD, though the film doesn’t explain how he came to be that way,” Hasegawa says. “And at first I couldn’t imagine what he had been through, though the director (Sakamoto) had his own idea.”

After learning that many Self-Defense Forces veterans, particularly ones posted abroad, commit suicide after returning to civilian life, Hasegawa began to construct a back-story for the character. “I imagined that he had to shoot someone. How did he bring himself to pull the trigger? What sort of pressure was he under?”

The effects of PTSD, Hasegawa explains, tend to get hidden in Japan. “The ones affected don’t want to talk about it,” he says. And the outcome of this denial is sometimes tragic, though Eisuke survives. “We have to treat it as a priority,” Hasegawa says. “It’s not something most Japanese are aware of.”

The film is realistic in another way, he says: “It shows how people actually live in small towns. It isn’t how people imagine,” says Hasegawa. “One example he gives is the rowdy drinking sessions that Hiroshi indulges in with another pal from junior high (Kiyohiko Shibukawa) after his grueling work day ends “I wonder if audiences abroad will understand that sort of thing?” he asks. “I suppose they would,” he says, when reminded of the U.S.’s rural areas and its experience of PTSD.

Popular on Variety

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

More Film

  • Kaalan Walker

    'Superfly' Actor and Rapper Kaalan Walker Faces Nine Felony Sexual Assault Charges

    One of the many tall, slender, handsome guys who populate (and in some cases over-populate) Japanese TV dramas and films, Hiroki Hasegawa is also not the usual model-turned-actor. After graduating from Tokyo’s Chuo University, he joined the famed Bungei-za theater company, an incubator of acting talent for generations, and appeared in productions by renowned stage […]

  • Hiroki Hasegawa Opening ceremony, Tokyo Film

    Tokyo Festival Star Hiroki Hasegawa on Getting in Touch With Different Experiences

    One of the many tall, slender, handsome guys who populate (and in some cases over-populate) Japanese TV dramas and films, Hiroki Hasegawa is also not the usual model-turned-actor. After graduating from Tokyo’s Chuo University, he joined the famed Bungei-za theater company, an incubator of acting talent for generations, and appeared in productions by renowned stage […]

  • Yukihiko Tsutsumi: ‘12 Suicidal Teens’ as

    Yukihiko Tsutsumi Pitches ‘12 Suicidal Teens’ as Thoughtful Entertainment

    One of the many tall, slender, handsome guys who populate (and in some cases over-populate) Japanese TV dramas and films, Hiroki Hasegawa is also not the usual model-turned-actor. After graduating from Tokyo’s Chuo University, he joined the famed Bungei-za theater company, an incubator of acting talent for generations, and appeared in productions by renowned stage […]

  • Shinobu TerajimaOpening ceremony, Tokyo Film Festival,

    Tokyo Festival Says it is Listening to Women

    One of the many tall, slender, handsome guys who populate (and in some cases over-populate) Japanese TV dramas and films, Hiroki Hasegawa is also not the usual model-turned-actor. After graduating from Tokyo’s Chuo University, he joined the famed Bungei-za theater company, an incubator of acting talent for generations, and appeared in productions by renowned stage […]

  • Long Time No Sea Review

    Tokyo Film Review: ‘Long Time No Sea’

    One of the many tall, slender, handsome guys who populate (and in some cases over-populate) Japanese TV dramas and films, Hiroki Hasegawa is also not the usual model-turned-actor. After graduating from Tokyo’s Chuo University, he joined the famed Bungei-za theater company, an incubator of acting talent for generations, and appeared in productions by renowned stage […]

  • Halloween

    'Halloween' to Stay on Top in Pre-Holiday Weekend With $32 Million

    One of the many tall, slender, handsome guys who populate (and in some cases over-populate) Japanese TV dramas and films, Hiroki Hasegawa is also not the usual model-turned-actor. After graduating from Tokyo’s Chuo University, he joined the famed Bungei-za theater company, an incubator of acting talent for generations, and appeared in productions by renowned stage […]

  • FiGa Films Sells ‘Bixa Travesty’ to

    Morelia: FiGa Films Sells ‘Bixa Travesty’ to France’s Arizona Distribution (EXCLUSIVE)

    One of the many tall, slender, handsome guys who populate (and in some cases over-populate) Japanese TV dramas and films, Hiroki Hasegawa is also not the usual model-turned-actor. After graduating from Tokyo’s Chuo University, he joined the famed Bungei-za theater company, an incubator of acting talent for generations, and appeared in productions by renowned stage […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad