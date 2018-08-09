Helena Rubinstein Biopic Set by Studiocanal Australia

Helena Rubinstein film project set up by Studiocanal Australia
CREDIT: Uncredited/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The life of iconic 20th century businesswoman and cosmetics pioneer Helena Rubinstein will be presented as a feature movie, “Helena” by Studiocanal Australia.

“Helena” is produced by Anthony Waddington (“The Eye of the Storm”) and Marcus Gillezeau (“Storm Surfers 3D”) with a screenplay by Katherine Thomson (“Answered by Fire”).

Rubinstein was a pioneering Polish-Australian-American businesswoman who beat the men of Wall Street at their own game, and oversaw an empire with booming salons in London, Paris, Melbourne and New York. She was also a noted art-collector and philanthropist. The film is set in 1928 when she is faced with a choice of giving up control of her empire or losing her marriage with Edward Titus, and her children.

No cast, budget or international partners have been disclosed. Producers say that production will begin in 2019.

“Helena” is the first project to be developed through the Studiocanal Cultivator Fund, a cash pool intended to help Australian and New Zealand stories reach international audiences. Development is conducted in association with Scripted Ink, a non-profit organization that incubates Australian writers.

“’Helena’ is an inspirational story of a true social and entrepreneurial trailblazer whose worldwide legacy continues to this day,” said Greg Denning, Studiocanal’s head of sales & acquisitions, and development manager.

French-based group Vivendi’s Studiocanal established Studiocanal Australia in July 2012 when it acquired Hoyts Distribution.

