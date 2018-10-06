You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Golden Scene: ‘First Night Nerves’ Continues Stanley Kwan Connection

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
First Night Nerves
CREDIT: Busan Film Festival

Golden Scene founder Winnie Tsang’s connections with leading Hong Kong auteur Stanley Kwan go back decades. Even before the launch of Golden Scene, she was involved in handling Kwan’s 1998 romance “Hold You Tight,” which had been hatched with Tsang’s close associate, screenwriter Jimmy Ngai, and set up at her previous employer, Golden Harvest.

Since then, Kwan’s “Everlasting Regret” in 2005 and his 2010 effort “Showtime” have both been Golden Scene efforts.

As one of Asia’s few openly gay filmmakers, and a director who favors female-led subjects, Kwan has repeatedly turned to the twin subjects of sexual identity and cinema- and stage-craft. “Centre Stage” detailed the demise of a silent film star. “Showtime” is a Shanghai-set fantasy. Kwan also directed documentary “Yang +/- Yin: Gender in Chinese Cinema.”

His “First Night Nerves,” based on another screenplay by Ngai, gets its world premiere as a gala screening in Busan. Set in a week of final rehearsals for a new stage play, written and directed by a transsexual woman, the film focuses on the inner doubts of and outward rivalry between the play’s two leading ladies. One is a stage veteran making her comeback a year after the death of her unfaithful husband. The other is a movie actress making her stage debut. Kwan has secured the services of beloved Hong Kong actresses Sammi Cheung and Gigi Leung, as well as rising mainland Chinese star Bai Baihe (“Monster Hunt,” “Go Away Mr. Tumor”).

Popular on Variety

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

More Film

  • 10 Years Thailand Cannes

    Golden Scene: Envisaging Asia’s Future Ten Years at a Time

    Golden Scene founder Winnie Tsang’s connections with leading Hong Kong auteur Stanley Kwan go back decades. Even before the launch of Golden Scene, she was involved in handling Kwan’s 1998 romance “Hold You Tight,” which had been hatched with Tsang’s close associate, screenwriter Jimmy Ngai, and set up at her previous employer, Golden Harvest. Since […]

  • 'Bhonsle' Star Bajpayee Strikes Balance Between

    Busan: 'Bhonsle' Star Manoj Bajpayee Finds Balance Between Acting and Producing

    Golden Scene founder Winnie Tsang’s connections with leading Hong Kong auteur Stanley Kwan go back decades. Even before the launch of Golden Scene, she was involved in handling Kwan’s 1998 romance “Hold You Tight,” which had been hatched with Tsang’s close associate, screenwriter Jimmy Ngai, and set up at her previous employer, Golden Harvest. Since […]

  • Busan Festival: Saturday Events Being Cancelled

    Busan Festival: Saturday Events Being Cancelled Due to Typhoon Kong-Rey

    Golden Scene founder Winnie Tsang’s connections with leading Hong Kong auteur Stanley Kwan go back decades. Even before the launch of Golden Scene, she was involved in handling Kwan’s 1998 romance “Hold You Tight,” which had been hatched with Tsang’s close associate, screenwriter Jimmy Ngai, and set up at her previous employer, Golden Harvest. Since […]

  • Golden Scene at 20: Diverse Past,

    Golden Scene at 20: Diverse Past, Bright Future

    Golden Scene founder Winnie Tsang’s connections with leading Hong Kong auteur Stanley Kwan go back decades. Even before the launch of Golden Scene, she was involved in handling Kwan’s 1998 romance “Hold You Tight,” which had been hatched with Tsang’s close associate, screenwriter Jimmy Ngai, and set up at her previous employer, Golden Harvest. Since […]

  • Sacred Games Indian Television

    Anurag Kashyap and Partners Dissolve India’s Phantom Films Collective 

    Golden Scene founder Winnie Tsang’s connections with leading Hong Kong auteur Stanley Kwan go back decades. Even before the launch of Golden Scene, she was involved in handling Kwan’s 1998 romance “Hold You Tight,” which had been hatched with Tsang’s close associate, screenwriter Jimmy Ngai, and set up at her previous employer, Golden Harvest. Since […]

  • Ada Lynn Dead: Longtime SAG Member

    Longtime SAG Member Ada Lynn Dies at 90

    Golden Scene founder Winnie Tsang’s connections with leading Hong Kong auteur Stanley Kwan go back decades. Even before the launch of Golden Scene, she was involved in handling Kwan’s 1998 romance “Hold You Tight,” which had been hatched with Tsang’s close associate, screenwriter Jimmy Ngai, and set up at her previous employer, Golden Harvest. Since […]

  • Martine and Jean-Marc Therouanne in Busan

    Vesoul and Cinemarket Team up for Sales on Mongolian Film Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

    Golden Scene founder Winnie Tsang’s connections with leading Hong Kong auteur Stanley Kwan go back decades. Even before the launch of Golden Scene, she was involved in handling Kwan’s 1998 romance “Hold You Tight,” which had been hatched with Tsang’s close associate, screenwriter Jimmy Ngai, and set up at her previous employer, Golden Harvest. Since […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad