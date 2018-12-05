×
Singapore Cinema: Clover’s ‘Ghost Meets Zombie’ Makes for Spooky Valentine

CREDIT: Courtesy of Clover Films

Clover Pictures is getting ready to unwrap spooky Singaporean comedy “When Ghost Meets Zombie” in time for Valentines Day next year. The film stars local singer-actor Nathan Hartono, who made it to the grand finals of the “Sing! China” singing contest variety program in 2017. He was Jay Chou’s protege during that season of the singing contest, and has since become well-known across the region.

The movie tells the story of Pong (Hartono), who turns into a zombie when saving his town from a disaster. He leads a mechanical and aimless life until a female ghost comes into his life. Believing that even an afterlife should be lived to the full, she drags Pong into her dream of joining a beauty pageant.

Female lead, Ferlyn Ng, was selected after a talent search for the role in Singapore. Other cast include Jesseca Liu, Jeremy Chan, Fann Wong, Gurmit Singh, Andie Chen, Kate Pang, Jack Neo, Suhaimi Yusof, Constance Song, Dennis Chew, Shaun Chen, Yvonne Lim, Zheng Ge Ping, Lee Ten, and Chen Tianwen. The director is Han Yew Kwang (“18 Grams of Love”).

The film is the first that Clover has produced with WaWa Pictures, one of Singapore’s leading TV production houses. It is presented by WaWa, Shining Entertainment Investment, Clover, Artistes Marketing Asia and AC Music Entertainment; with the participation of Singapore Film Commission. Clover will jointly release the film in Singapore with Golden Village Pictures, from February 14, 2019. Clover will also handle international sales.

Teasers and trailers for the film were presented to media and buyers in Wednesday at the Asia TV Forum. The ATF is part of the Singapore Media Forum.

