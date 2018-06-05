Geoffrey Rush’s ‘Storm Boy’ Picked up by Sony

Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions Group has come on board “Storm Boy,” a multi-generational Australian drama starring Geoffrey Rush and Jai Courtney (“Suicide Squad”). The company replaces previously attached Studiocanal as the distributor in the film’s home territory.

The company has acquired Australia and New Zealand rights only, Sony told Variety. Local media report a theatrical release set for Jan. 10, 2019.

The film is a contemporary re-telling of a 1976 Australian family classic described as a “heartwarming tale about unusual friendship and unconditional love.” It is based on a 1964 novel by Australian author Colin Thiele.

Rush, who won an Academy Award as best actor for his role in 1996’s “Shine” and has been nominated three more times, plays the adult version of the protagonist, who recounts his childhood adventures to his troubled teenage granddaughter in an effort to stop her making the same mistakes he made. Courtney plays the younger version of the protagonist’s protective father, who removes himself and his son from society following the untimely death of his wife and daughter, to live on a remote coastline.

Produced by Michael Boughen and Matthew Street for Ambience Entertainment, the film is directed by Shawn Seet from an adapted screenplay by Justin Monjo. It is co-financed by Screen Australia, the South Australian Film Corp., the U.K.’s Piccadilly Pictures and Singapore’s Aurora Global Media Capital and Salt Media & Entertainment. Kathy Morgan International is handling international sales.