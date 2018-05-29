Fox Networks Grabs Hot Cannes Titles ‘Kingkiller,’ ‘355,’ ‘Scary Stories’

Jessica Chastain Lupita Nyong'o Penelope Cruz Marion Cotillard Fan Bingbing
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Fox Networks Asia has picked up a slew of rights to film titles that were the hottest earlier this month in Cannes. They include Sam Raimi’s “The Kingkiller Chronicle,” female actioner “355” to be produced by and star Jessica Chastain, and Benedict Cumberbatch-starring Cold War thriller “Ironbark.”

The networks group operates some 150 channels in Asia across 10 countries and territories. The titles acquired will air on Fox Movies Asia in South East Asia, including Hong Kong and Taiwan. They will also be available for VoD screening on Fox+, which is now functional in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and The Philippines.

“By acquiring blockbuster epics, laugh-out-loud comedies and thoughtful independent products at Cannes this year, Fox Movies Asia is maintaining the title of top movie channel in the region,” said Keertan Adyanthaya, FNG’s executive VP, content & marketing, in the APAC region.

355” which during Cannes was the subject of bid battles for North American and Chinese rights, is to be directed by “X-Men” producer Simon Kinberg and will star Fan Bingbing, Lupita Nyong’o and Penelope Cruz alongside Chastain. “Ironbark” is a fact-based story based on the activities of British businessman Greville Wynne. Like “355” its rights sales are handled by FilmNation.

Pitched by Lionsgate, “Kingkiller” is based on Patrick Rothfuss’s novel “The Name of the Wind,” and is to be directed by Sam Raimi on a budget over $100 million. “Scary Stories” is produced and co-written by Guillermo del Toro, from Alvin Schwartz book series, and is to be directed by Andre Ovredal. Rights were handled by Sierra/Affinity.

The broadcast group also picked up two other yet-to-be released Lionsgate titles, “Robin Hood” and “The Spy Who Dumped Me.” Starring Taron Egerton and Jamie Foxx, “Robin Hood” is and action-heavy retelling of the traditional British tale, produced by Leonardo DiCaprio. “Spy” is an action comedy starring Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon. Both are set for theatrical releases this year.

From XYZ Films, Fox picked up “Arctic,” the first feature film from Brazilian YouTube director Joe Penna. It stars Mads Mikkelsen as a man stranded in the Arctic, and on a deadly trek to survive. From Rocket Science it bought “The Old Man and the Gun, is an American crime film written and directed by David Lowery, with Robert Redford, Casey Affleck and Danny Glover in the leading roles.

  • Song of Sway Lake

    Rory Culkin's Drama 'Song of Sway Lake' Bought for September Release

  • Happy as Lazzaro Cannes

    Cannes Standout 'Happy as Lazzaro' Inks Major Global Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

  • Auli'i Cravalho Portrait

    Auli'i Cravalho on Transitioning From 'Moana' to 'Rise': 'I Experienced a Lot of Firsts'

  • Romanian Days Unspools Best of ‘New

    Romanian Days Unspools Best of ‘New New Wave’

  • Katie Doering Majority Executive Producer

    Sundance Exec Katie Doering Joins Women-Centric Production Company Majority

  • Jon Feltheimer

    Lionsgate Buys Majority Stake in 3 Arts Entertainment

  • Actresses take part in the #metoo

    New Fund for Women-Directed Films Launches in France

